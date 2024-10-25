Over 1.6 Million Bulgarians Earn Below Living Wage

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:19
Bulgaria: Over 1.6 Million Bulgarians Earn Below Living Wage Peter Stanic from Pixabay

The income required to cover living expenses for a working individual and a three-member family with a child under 14 has remained almost unchanged compared to June, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB). A net income of 1,454 BGN is needed for a single person, and 2,616 BGN for a three-member family. However, more than 1.6 million workers earn less than this threshold.

Although the cost of living increased by just 1 BGN compared to the previous quarter, people with the lowest incomes feel the impact more, due to rising prices of essential food products such as fruits, eggs, fats, and dairy products. The necessary food budget for one worker is 578 BGN, marking a 1% increase quarterly and a 2.8% increase annually.

