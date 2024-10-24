Bulgarian Resort Bansko Named One of the Top Destinations to Visit in 2025

Bansko, Bulgaria, has been recognized as one of the top travel destinations for 2025, ranking third in Lonely Planet's list of best travel spots. The city of Toulouse, France, takes the top spot, according to The Independent. This year, the list features ten cities, ten regions, and ten countries that should be on every traveler's radar, with an emphasis on lesser-known "gems" that tourists should not miss.

How Were the Destinations Chosen?

The top ten cities, countries, and regions were selected based on several criteria, including their relevance, unique experiences, "wow factor," and a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and diversity. Besides the vibrant canal banks of Toulouse, Lonely Planet also recommends Puducherry, India for beachgoers and Bansko, Bulgaria, for its affordable ski slopes.

Cameroon ranks first among countries for its beautiful beaches, lively nightlife, and serene national parks, followed by culturally rich Lithuania and the protected marine areas of Fiji. Leading the regions is Lowcountry, South Carolina, and Coastal Georgia, praised for their vibrant culinary scene and rich history, followed by the Terai region in Nepal, the birthplace of Buddha.

Here’s the Complete Ranking:

Top 10 Cities

Toulouse, France Puducherry, India Bansko, Bulgaria Chiang Mai, Thailand Genoa, Italy Pittsburgh, USA Osaka, Japan Curitiba, Brazil Palma de Mallorca, Spain Edmonton, Canada

Top 10 Countries

Cameroon Lithuania Fiji Laos Kazakhstan Paraguay Trinidad and Tobago Vanuatu Slovakia Armenia

Top 10 Regions