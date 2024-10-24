Bulgaria Continues Stellar Year in Professional Poker

This year has been stellar for Bulgaria’s professional poker players, with strong performances in major international events such as the 2024 World Series of Poker Tour. Alex Kulev, Boris Angelov, and underdog Martin Alcaide have each garnered considerable praise in the poker community this year, an impressive feat when considering Bulgaria’s relatively small population.

Bulgaria’s Thriving Poker Scene

There are 16 regulated casinos located across four cities in Bulgaria, with most card rooms situated in Varna. The unique gambling culture has helped to develop major stars in the global poker circuit, including Dimitar Danchev and Ognyan Dimov, both of whom have amassed millions in tournament winnings.

The nation’s regulated online market has also helped to train the new generation of talent, whether through online poker rooms. When live casino gambling, users can not only access online slots but also virtual and real dealer poker games to hone their skills. Boris Angelov, who found recent tournament success. attributes online gameplay to his mastering of the game.

The Up-and-Comer: Boris Angelov’s WSOP Run

After earning his stripes through online play, Boris Angelov transitioned to live tournaments after the pandemic. Influenced by Alex Kulev, he debuted in the European Poker Tour (EPT) of 2022. It wasn’t until this summer, though, that Angelov achieved considerable success. At the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, Angelov made it to the final table.

He came fifth, securing nearly $270,000 in cash. In August, Angelov secured his first career tournament win at the EPT Barcelona, winning the €10,200 Mystery Bounty event. His run won him a total of €185,400. This has brought his lifetime haul to over $3.7 million, making him the sixth-highest Bulgarian earner of all time.

Source: Pexels

In May, Alex Kulev secured his first Triton Poker title at the $100,000 8-Handed event in Montenegro. His win earned him a huge $2.57 million, the result of a tense heads-up showdown with Thomas Santerne. This was a huge injection to his all-time winnings of over $13 million, securing him the top place on Bulgaria’s all-time money list.

The 29-year-old champion rose to prominence through online play, securing more than $7 million in digital tournaments. He followed this with several successful runs in EPT and WPT tournaments.

The Underdog: Martin Alcaide’s Surprise Win

Before this year, Martin Alcaide was relatively unknown in the poker world. The player, who hails from Spain but represents Bulgaria, defied the odds when he surged past a 19,000-player pool in the WSOP’s $400 buy-in Colossus event. Despite having only $12,500 in live tournament wins prior, Alcaide emerged victorious to claim the $501,240 in winnings.

Alcaide previously defined himself as an online player and only attended the event after winning a seat through online play. His win has made him one to watch and highlights the huge potential of Bulgaria’s talented poker community.

Bulgaria’s Poker Prowess in the Spotlight

While Bulgaria has historically produced several international poker high-flyers, this year has shaped up to be one of the best for the nation’s players. With Kulev, Angelov, and Alcaide’s surprising wins, there’s never been a better time to get behind the nation’s competitive poker talent.