No Bulgarians Hurt in Terror Attack on Turkish Aerospace Company, Foreign Ministry Confirms

According to information from the Bulgarian Embassy in Ankara, there have been no reports of Bulgarian citizens injured in the attack on the complex of the national Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Wednesday. The Bulgarian Embassy in Ankara continues to monitor the situation closely.

In a post on X, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry wrote: "We are shocked by the news of today's attack on the headquarters of the Turkish Aerospace Company in Ankara, which resulted in human casualties and injuries." In a separate post, the Ministry strongly condemns "any form of violence or terrorism". "We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the post reads.

---

Four persons died and 14 were injured in a terrorist attack targeting the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X. Two attackers were "neutralized", he also said.

Three of the injured are in serious condition.

The attack took place Wednesday afternoon. The facility attacked is some 35 kim from the centre of the Turkish capital.

Yerakliya would not say who may be behind the attack or indicate the number of attackers.

Military helicopters are overflying the area.

Also on the social network X, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that he had just spoken with President Erdogan about the terror attack in Ankara. "My message was clear: NATO stands with Türkiye," he wrote. A previous post read, "Deeply concerning reports of dead and wounded in Ankara. NATO stands with our ally Turkey. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely."

The Islamic State, PKK and Left groups have claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks in Turkey. /BTA