Sunny Weather and Mild Temperatures Continue Across Bulgaria, Morning Fog in Some Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 09:13
The wind across most of the country will be light to moderate. After morning fogs near the Danube River, in Ludogorie, and along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the sun will break through the clouds more frequently.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday remain largely unchanged, ranging between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius. In Sofia, we can expect around 18°C, 21°C in Plovdiv, and 17°C in Varna.

Along the Black Sea coast, there are chances for more sunshine in the afternoon. The wind will be moderate from the northeast, with maximum temperatures between 16°C and 19°C.

For those in the mountains, the weather will be sunny and suitable for hiking, with moderate winds. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be around 15°C, and around 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Over the next five days, there will be occasional morning fogs near the Danube, in Eastern Bulgaria, and in the valleys. Afterwards, expect mostly sunny weather with light to moderate winds.

Temperatures will remain steady, with minimums between 2°C and 7°C, and maximums between 16°C and 21°C. A slight warming trend is forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with winds shifting from the northwest by Tuesday, temporarily moderate in the Danube Plain.

Regarding space weather, minor disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field are expected on Friday, though the likelihood of geomagnetic storms remains low for the coming days.

