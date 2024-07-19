Bulgarian Government Approves Increase in Minimum Wage to 1,077 Leva (550 euro)

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government Approves Increase in Minimum Wage to 1,077 Leva (550 euro)

The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution to set the minimum wage at 1,077 leva, reflecting a 15.4% increase or 144 leva more than the minimum wage for 2024, announced Minister of Social Affairs Ivailo Ivanov.

According to him, the new wage will take effect from January 2025.

“Approximately 430,000 individuals earn the minimum wage in the country,” the social minister added.

He clarified that all budget-funded organizations will have the opportunity to raise their minimum wages, emphasizing that the calculations have been completed, as stated by Minister Ivailo Ivanov.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Domestic

PM Glavchev: We Continue the Fight Against Fires, Protecting the Lives of People and Firefighters

Every 20 minutes, fire alerts are received from across Bulgaria.

Politics » Domestic | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:35

Kiril Petkov on his Citizenship: I Do Not Feel Any Guilt

I feel no moral guilt towards anyone. This was stated by Kiril Petkov, answering a question whether he would apologize to the Bulgarian people for violating the Constitution.

Politics » Domestic | October 31, 2021, Sunday // 09:38

General Mutafchiiski with Special Award from Jewish Community in Bulgaria

Head of the Military Medical Academy (MMA) Major General Prof.

Politics » Domestic | October 8, 2021, Friday // 14:27

Bulgarian Road Constuctors Mount yet Another Protest

Politics » Domestic | October 8, 2021, Friday // 11:40

Bulgaria: Prices Will Rise More Steeply than Expected - Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has revised its autumn forecast for economic development.

Politics » Domestic | October 8, 2021, Friday // 09:58

Three Foreigners Arrested in Bulgaria for Trading Info from Arsenal military plant

Bulgarian police arrested a Russian citizen and two Lithuanians on suspicion of exporting “sensitive information” from the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak.

Politics » Domestic | October 8, 2021, Friday // 09:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria