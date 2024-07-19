Bulgarian Government Approves Increase in Minimum Wage to 1,077 Leva (550 euro)

PM Glavchev: We Continue the Fight Against Fires, Protecting the Lives of People and Firefighters
Every 20 minutes, fire alerts are received from across Bulgaria.
The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution to set the minimum wage at 1,077 leva, reflecting a 15.4% increase or 144 leva more than the minimum wage for 2024, announced Minister of Social Affairs Ivailo Ivanov.
According to him, the new wage will take effect from January 2025.
“Approximately 430,000 individuals earn the minimum wage in the country,” the social minister added.
He clarified that all budget-funded organizations will have the opportunity to raise their minimum wages, emphasizing that the calculations have been completed, as stated by Minister Ivailo Ivanov.
I feel no moral guilt towards anyone. This was stated by Kiril Petkov, answering a question whether he would apologize to the Bulgarian people for violating the Constitution.
Head of the Military Medical Academy (MMA) Major General Prof.
The Ministry of Finance has revised its autumn forecast for economic development.
Bulgarian police arrested a Russian citizen and two Lithuanians on suspicion of exporting “sensitive information” from the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023