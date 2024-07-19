Bulgarian Government Approves Increase in Minimum Wage to 1,077 Leva (550 euro)

The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution to set the minimum wage at 1,077 leva, reflecting a 15.4% increase or 144 leva more than the minimum wage for 2024, announced Minister of Social Affairs Ivailo Ivanov.

According to him, the new wage will take effect from January 2025.

“Approximately 430,000 individuals earn the minimum wage in the country,” the social minister added.

He clarified that all budget-funded organizations will have the opportunity to raise their minimum wages, emphasizing that the calculations have been completed, as stated by Minister Ivailo Ivanov.