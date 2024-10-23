Bulgarian Authorities Bust Cybercrime and Money Laundering Group in Plovdiv

An organized crime group that specialized in computer crimes and money laundering has been dismantled following an operation by police in Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Pleven. Eight individuals have been arrested for manipulating gaming machines and roulette using specialized technical equipment. Among those detained are croupiers from a gaming hall in Pleven.

The group operated in a highly secretive and mobile manner across five regions: Stara Zagora, Pleven, Plovdiv, Smolyan, and Sofia Province. They skillfully manipulated gambling machines and even the roulette game. By employing various electronic devices and microchips, they were able to influence the machines to generate jackpot payouts, which they then shared among themselves. The managers of the casinos were aware of the scheme, but the owners were not.

The operation took place on October 20. In total, eight individuals were detained, and multiple searches were conducted at homes, garages, and vehicles. Gaming machines and roulette tables were even found, which had been tested with the manipulating devices. Notably, the device used for roulette manipulation was so precisely crafted that it attracted business interest from abroad.

"The manipulations involved creating an electronic device connected to a specific gaming machine, which, via an external remote control, provoked changes in the algorithm of the machine, enabling it to generate jackpot wins for the player. In addition to this, they also manipulated live games—specifically roulette—by creating a ball that had a chip implanted in it. This chip could be activated by an external remote, ensuring the ball landed on the desired number," explained Dimitar Molev, supervising prosecutor from the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office.

The total amount of money generated by the eight participants in the criminal group is still being determined. Charges have been filed against one member for organizing the group, while the others face charges for their participation.