PM Glavchev Calls for an End to "Election Game" Ahead of Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated at the beginning of today's government meeting, the last before the early parliamentary elections on Sunday, October 27, that it is high time for the ongoing series "Election Game," which has been running for several years, to come to an end. "We all want a regular, stable government that can address the concerns of Bulgarian citizens," he emphasized.

Glavchev noted that in the two caretaker cabinets he has led in recent months, three priorities have been established: conducting fair and transparent elections, following Bulgaria's European path, and addressing the problems of citizens.

"As a caretaker government, we have taken on the task of ensuring voting without doubts of distortion and vote buying," said Glavchev, adding that it would be an illusion to claim that there are no attempts at vote buying. "We have significantly increased our efforts in this area compared to previous elections, even though no one claimed that the previous ones were not fair and transparent. We have ramped up the measures against vote buying, with the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office actively involved, as well as the Ministry of Electronic Management concerning the voting machines," he continued, urging citizens to vote en masse.

The Prime Minister reminded that last week in Brussels, several important meetings for Bulgaria took place, including the first summit between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council and the regular meeting of the European Council. The main topics discussed were the tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. Bulgaria's position is that restraint and de-escalation should be exercised, and diplomatic means should be used to resolve the crisis in the Middle East. "Regarding Ukraine, there is also no surprise from our side. We will support it as much as necessary and for as long as necessary, in accordance with the decisions of the National Assembly," the Prime Minister added, recalling that the Ukrainian Prime Minister Zelensky presented the Victory Plan at the meeting.

Dimitar Glavchev also stated that he presented data on migration at the Bulgarian borders to his European colleagues, noting that there were three times fewer attempts at illegal crossings compared to last year—dropping from 152,000 attempts in 2023 to 50,000 this year.

"Together with Greece and Romania, we raised a very important issue—the inexplicable rise in electricity prices for consumers in some countries, by as much as 15 times. We signed a joint letter with the two neighboring countries to the European Commission to clarify the reasons for this spike and ensure it does not happen again," the Prime Minister announced.

Concerning the third priority of addressing the problems of Bulgarian citizens, the Prime Minister highlighted the opened intersection between Bulgaria Boulevard and the Sofia Ring Road. He noted that there remains one unresolved issue for which a deadline has been given to the Sofia Municipality to rectify the irregularity. "Another commitment we have made to the citizens has also been fulfilled—the site for the National Children's Hospital has been cleared ahead of schedule. Over the past few months, I have personally monitored this topic to shorten the originally set deadlines wherever possible, so that the actual construction of the medical facility can begin next year. The plan for the structure and capacity of the children's hospital is already ready. I sincerely hope that the next regular government will keep track of this issue, because as I have already said— the health of Bulgarian children must be a supreme priority for all," concluded Prime Minister Glavchev.