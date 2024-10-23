Bulgaria Faces Demographic Crisis with Population Decline of 2.5 Million Over the Last 30 Years

Bulgaria is grappling with a serious demographic crisis, as the country's population has decreased by approximately 2.5 million people since the early 1990s. This decline is attributed to several factors, including low birth rates, an aging population, and significant emigration, particularly during the period from 2012 to 2019. These findings are reported in a study by the Council for Economic Analysis under the Council of Ministers.

Former Minister of Labor and Social Policy Kristina Hristova emphasizes that the demographic issue should be a primary priority for Bulgaria and the European Union. According to her, the country is suffering from three key negative trends: low birth rates, high mortality rates, and emigration, which lead to a reduction in both population and workforce— the most severe consequences of the demographic crisis.

Associate Professor Kosto Stoychev from Sofia University comments that Bulgaria will undergo a significant demographic transition over the next 10-15 years before reaching a new stable state. Stoychev notes that the country is unable to fully capitalize on the relocation of industries and the EU's restructuring of industrial policy, as it faces historically low unemployment rates and lacks sufficient economic capacity.

He suggests that Bulgaria should consider implementing a "green card" system to attract highly skilled professionals, which could improve the country's long-term demographic situation. However, Stoychev argues that merely providing financial incentives is unlikely to have a significant impact on increasing birth rates./NOVA TV