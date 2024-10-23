Bulgaria Faces Demographic Crisis with Population Decline of 2.5 Million Over the Last 30 Years

Society | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 10:52
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Demographic Crisis with Population Decline of 2.5 Million Over the Last 30 Years suhasdoosra from Pixabay

Bulgaria is grappling with a serious demographic crisis, as the country's population has decreased by approximately 2.5 million people since the early 1990s. This decline is attributed to several factors, including low birth rates, an aging population, and significant emigration, particularly during the period from 2012 to 2019. These findings are reported in a study by the Council for Economic Analysis under the Council of Ministers.

Former Minister of Labor and Social Policy Kristina Hristova emphasizes that the demographic issue should be a primary priority for Bulgaria and the European Union. According to her, the country is suffering from three key negative trends: low birth rates, high mortality rates, and emigration, which lead to a reduction in both population and workforce— the most severe consequences of the demographic crisis.

Associate Professor Kosto Stoychev from Sofia University comments that Bulgaria will undergo a significant demographic transition over the next 10-15 years before reaching a new stable state. Stoychev notes that the country is unable to fully capitalize on the relocation of industries and the EU's restructuring of industrial policy, as it faces historically low unemployment rates and lacks sufficient economic capacity.

He suggests that Bulgaria should consider implementing a "green card" system to attract highly skilled professionals, which could improve the country's long-term demographic situation. However, Stoychev argues that merely providing financial incentives is unlikely to have a significant impact on increasing birth rates./NOVA TV

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: demographic crisis, population, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections: What Voters Should Know

On October 27, 2024, Bulgarians will head to the polls for early parliamentary elections

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day

Business » Tourism | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Retail trade stands as the second largest employer in Bulgaria, ranking among the top three sectors with the highest number of job vacancies currently available

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Youth: Higher Education, Delayed Marriages, and Fewer Children

young people in Bulgaria today exhibit a higher level of education but tend to marry less frequently and have fewer children compared to their peers since the onset of democratic changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s

Society | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Weather and Mild Temperatures Continue Across Bulgaria, Morning Fog in Some Regions

The wind across most of the country will be light to moderate.

Society » Environment | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 09:13

Weather Forecast: Sunny and Calm Conditions Expected on Wednesday

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Wednesday will remain sunny and mostly calm.

Society » Environment | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Three Parachutists Injured Near Litakovo Village, One Reportedly Dead

Two parachutists were injured near the village of Litakovo, close to Botevgrad, as reported by bTV.

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

Ancient Thrace and Its Treasures Highlighted in Major Getty Exhibition

The J.

Society » Archaeology | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 18:23

Study Shows Exciting the Brain Might be Key to Boosting Maths Learning

According to a new study from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, activating a brain region with electrical noise stimulation may improve mathematical learning in those who struggle wi

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 16:22

Sofia Airport to Close Multi-Storey Parking at Terminal 2 for Renovation

Sofia Airport will close the multi-storey parking facility at Terminal 2 due to reconstruction.

Society | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 13:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria