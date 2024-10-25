Bulgaria Leads Europe in Car Market Growth with 18.4% Increase in 2024

Bulgarians Favor Diesel Cars as Electric Vehicle Sales Plummet: September Market Report

In September 2024, Bulgaria saw the purchase of 2,522 vehicles, a 14.9% drop compared to 2,965 in the same month last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Across the EU, new car registrations continued to decline, falling by 6.1%. Key markets such as France (-11.1%), Italy (-10.7%), and Germany (-7%) experienced significant drops, while Spain showed recovery with a 6.3% increase.

Electric vehicles accounted for 17.3% of the EU market in September, up from 14.8% last year. However, year-to-date sales of electric cars in the EU fell by 5.8%, bringing the market share down to 13.1% from last year’s 14%. Registrations of plug-in hybrid vehicles dropped significantly by 22.3%.

In Bulgaria, the trend for electric vehicles is in stark contrast to the EU average. Sales of electric vehicles in Bulgaria dropped by 10.9% over the first nine months of 2024, totaling 1,249 units, down from 1,402 the previous year. In September alone, electric car registrations plummeted by 35.2% to 103 units, compared to 159 in September 2023, marking one of the sharpest declines in the EU.

Conversely, diesel car sales in Bulgaria rose by 32.9% in September, reaching 436 units. Hybrid vehicle registrations also increased by 26.5%, with 86 vehicles sold. Meanwhile, new gasoline vehicle sales fell by 20.9% to 1,870 units.

From January to September 2024, Bulgaria recorded the highest market growth in Europe, with 32,393 new cars sold—an 18.4% increase compared to 27,365 units last year. This growth outpaced other European markets like Poland (13.8%) and Croatia (12%). Despite the increase in sales, European manufacturers continue to face challenges, with economic downturns and higher interest rates limiting consumer spending across the continent.