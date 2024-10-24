Weather Forecast: Sunny and Calm Conditions Expected on Wednesday

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Wednesday will remain sunny and mostly calm. Frost is expected in valley areas during the morning, with brief fog in some lowland regions.

The prevailing minimum temperatures will range between 1°C and 6°C, with maximums between 18°C and 23°C. In Sofia, temperatures will vary from a low of around 1°C to a high of about 20°C.

On the Black Sea coast, the day will be sunny with a light northeasterly wind. Morning hours may see some low clouds or brief fog in isolated areas. Maximum temperatures will be between 17°C and 19°C, with sea water temperatures at 18°C. The sea will have moderate waves with a height of 2.

In the mountains, it will be sunny with a light northeasterly wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 17°C, and at 2000 meters, it will be about 10°C.

In the coming days, most of the country will experience calm weather, with a moderate east-northeast wind only in the far eastern regions.

On Thursday and Friday, significant low clouds or fog are expected over Eastern Bulgaria, with light drizzle in some areas. In Western Bulgaria, there will be sunny intervals, although cloud cover—mostly high and medium—will increase in the afternoon on Thursday. Minimum temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C.

