Three Parachutists Injured Near Litakovo Village, One Reportedly Dead

October 23, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Three Parachutists Injured Near Litakovo Village, One Reportedly Dead Andrey_and_Olesya from Pixabay

Three parachutists were injured near the village of Litakovo, close to Botevgrad, as reported by bTV. 

A signal was received at 9:12 a.m. this morning. The parachutists fell in a field between the villages of Litakovo and Novachene. One of them has died, the second is conscious but immobile, and the third is in good condition. The causes of the incident are still being investigated.

It is known that the parachutists were civilians, not military personnel.

This is not the first such incident in recent months. In August, two parachutists fell onto a car in the village of Chernyovo, Ihtiman. After jumping from an airplane, they collided with the front windshield of a parked vehicle. The injured individuals were hospitalized with fractures but were not in life-threatening condition.

An eyewitness to the Chernyovo incident, Yordan Stanchev, noted that the two parachutists fell in an unusual area of the village, with one descending faster due to having both parachutes open

