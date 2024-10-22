Sofia Airport to Close Multi-Storey Parking at Terminal 2 for Renovation

Sofia Airport will close the multi-storey parking facility at Terminal 2 due to reconstruction. In a statement to NOVA, airport officials announced that the facility will be closed to entry starting November 25. Vehicles currently parked there will be able to exit over the next two weeks, after which they will need to be towed to an impound lot.

"In light of the upcoming renovation of the covered parking at Terminal 2, we urge vehicle owners who have left their cars for an indefinite period to take action to remove them within the next two weeks. After this deadline, all unclaimed vehicles will be towed to an impound lot," the airport administration stated.

"We remind everyone planning to use the parking that vehicle stays should not continue past November 25, 2024, due to the upcoming major repairs to the facility," they added, emphasizing that visitors will be able to use the new open-air parking lots.

For any inquiries or additional information, citizens can contact the airport at +359 2 937 2809 or via email at parking@sof-connect.com.