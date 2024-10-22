Women Hold 35% of All Leadership Roles in Bulgaria's Private and Public Sectors

Business | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Women Hold 35% of All Leadership Roles in Bulgaria's Private and Public Sectors Werner Heiber from Pixabay

42% of Senior Administrative Positions in State Administration Held by Women

There has been a significant increase in the number of women in leadership roles within companies and state institutions. Women now occupy 35% of all managerial positions in both the private and public sectors in Bulgaria, according to the 2023 Gender Equality Report published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

Key Statistics on Gender Representation

  • Gender Representation in Leadership: What percentage of leadership roles in state administration are held by women?
  • Leadership Statistics: In 2023, the number of women in leadership positions reached 68,000, an increase of 3,200 compared to the previous year. In 2022, women in leadership roles accounted for 14.8%, which rose to 18.3% the following year.

The report highlights five key priority areas, including equal opportunities for women and men in the labor market, achieving equal economic independence, combating violence, and overcoming gender stereotypes in public life.

Pay Disparities and Employment Rates

Special attention is given to the need for eliminating pay disparities between genders. Although women represent a significant portion of the workforce, they still earn less than men in comparable positions. In 2023, the average insured income is 1,445.55 BGN, with men earning 1,488.15 BGN and women earning 1,400.90 BGN—showing a 6.2% difference favoring men.

Employment rates among women aged 15-64 show an annual increase, rising from 64.2% in 2021 to 67.4% in 2023. A similar trend is observed in the 20-64 age group: from 68.9% in 2021 to 72.6% in 2023. The unemployment rate for 2023 shows little difference between genders, at 4.4% for men and 4.2% for women.

Increased Female Representation in Public Institutions

In addition to the private sector, women are also increasing their presence in the management of public institutions. As of 2023, 42% of senior administrative positions in state administration are held by women.

Equal pension ages and amounts for men and women are also crucial for reducing pension disparities. According to the National Social Security Institute (NSSI), the alignment of pension age is planned for 2037, when both genders will reach 65 years of age.

In 2023, the average pension amount for insured individuals is 830.01 BGN. Men receive an average pension of 942.06 BGN, while women receive 765.58 BGN, indicating an approximate 18% difference favoring men./BTV

