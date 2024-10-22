Bulgaria Celebrates 55 Years of Space Research and 45 Years Since Its First Cosmonaut's Flight
Ancient Thrace and Its Treasures Highlighted in Major Getty Exhibition
The J.
Study Shows Exciting the Brain Might be Key to Boosting Maths Learning
According to a new study from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, activating a brain region with electrical noise stimulation may improve mathematical learning in those who struggle wi
Sofia Airport to Close Multi-Storey Parking at Terminal 2 for Renovation
Sofia Airport will close the multi-storey parking facility at Terminal 2 due to reconstruction.
Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania
Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors
In Just One Month: Over 28,000 Speeding Violations Recorded on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard
In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard.
Bulgaria Ranked First in Europe as the Most Desired Destination for Expats
A new ranking by William Russell, a company specializing in insurance for expats (people living outside their home country), places Bulgaria first in Europe as the most sought-after destination for those looking to start a new life abroad.