Bulgaria Celebrates 55 Years of Space Research and 45 Years Since Its First Cosmonaut's Flight

The Institute for Space Research and Technology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will solemnly celebrate today its 55th anniversary together with the 45th anniversary of the flight of the first Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov. Bulgaria's first cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov will also take part in the event, which is held under the auspices of President Rumen Radev.

In 1969, the Scientific Group on Space Physics was founded at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, which in 1987 grew into the Institute for Space Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.





The first Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov (right) with Soviet cosmonaut Nikolai Rukavishnikov before the launch of Soyuz-33, Baikonur, April 10, 1979.