Robinhood Expands with Margin Trading in the UK

Business » FINANCE | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Robinhood Expands with Margin Trading in the UK Csaba Nagy from Pixabay

Robinhood Markets Inc, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, announced on Monday the launch of its "margin investing" service in the United Kingdom, offering some of the most competitive rates in the crypto sector.

Jordan Sinclair, the UK head of Robinhood, shared in a press release that this new service is designed to provide customers with increased flexibility and enhanced tools to elevate their investment strategies. The margin investing feature allows users to borrow funds from Robinhood, enabling them to leverage their current holdings to acquire additional securities. This approach aims to boost clients' purchasing power by utilizing the value of their assets in investment accounts as collateral.

Earlier this month, Robinhood initiated operations to support the transition of cryptocurrencies throughout Europe. The company's launch of margin trading in the UK follows the green light from the UK financial regulator.

Founded by Bulgarian entrepreneur Vladimir Tenev and his Indian-American partner Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood has made significant strides in the investment landscape. According to Forbes, Tenev, often referred to as Vlad Tenev, boasts an impressive fortune currently estimated at $1.7 billion.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, UK

Related Articles:

Court Finds Bulgarian National and Albanians Guilty of Smuggling Cocaine into the UK

A Bulgarian national and four Albanians were convicted in an English court for drug trafficking worth 200 million British pounds

Crime | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:00

New Cheap Plovdiv-Birmingham Route to Begin in November

A new route will soon link Plovdiv and Birmingham, enhancing travel options between the second largest cities of Bulgaria and the UK

Business » Tourism | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

UK to Classify Misogyny as Form of Extremism Under New Strategy

Under new plans announced by the British Home Office, extreme misogyny will be classified as a form of extremism

World | August 19, 2024, Monday // 15:09

UK Gives Ukraine Green Light to Use Storm Shadow Missiles Within Russia?

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Ukraine may utilize UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to target locations within Russia

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 17:49

UK Parliamentary Elections Underway: Labour Predicted to End Conservative Rule

Today, July 4, parliamentary elections are taking place in Great Britain, called ahead of schedule by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

World | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:48

Bulgarians Sentenced Up to 8 Years for Massive UK Welfare Fraud

The court in London's Wood Green district has handed down prison sentences ranging from 3 to 8 years for four Bulgarians involved in one of the largest welfare benefit frauds and money laundering schemes in the United Kingdom

Crime | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 17:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian Economist Assures Eurozone Entry Remains Secure Amid Budget Challenges

Bulgarian economist Georgi Ganev assured that the country’s entry into the Eurozone is not at risk

Business » Finance | October 21, 2024, Monday // 15:08

Periods of High Inflation in Bulgaria Are Over, Says Statistical Chief

According to Assoc. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), periods of high inflation in Bulgaria are now a thing of the past

Business » Finance | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 09:03

Fitch Confirms Bulgaria’s BBB Rating, Boosting Eurozone Hopes

Fitch Ratings has confirmed Bulgaria's long-term credit rating at BBB with a positive outlook

Business » Finance | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 08:06

Former Finance Minister Highlights Challenges to Eurozone Membership, Stating Bulgaria Lacks Necessary Criteria

Simeon Dyankov, a former finance minister, expressed that the Bulgarian economy is performing reasonably well, although discussions regarding the macro framework for 2025 are currently stalled

Business » Finance | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Bulgarian Economist: We Need the Eurozone as Much as a Brain Tumor

Associate Professor Grigor Sariyski from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) voiced doubts about the feasibility of the 3% deficit target outlined in Bulgaria’s Budget 2025

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:24

Bulgaria's Inflation Rate Drops, Marking Lowest Level in Over Two Years

Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021

Business » Finance | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 14:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria