Robinhood Expands with Margin Trading in the UK

Robinhood Markets Inc, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, announced on Monday the launch of its "margin investing" service in the United Kingdom, offering some of the most competitive rates in the crypto sector.

Jordan Sinclair, the UK head of Robinhood, shared in a press release that this new service is designed to provide customers with increased flexibility and enhanced tools to elevate their investment strategies. The margin investing feature allows users to borrow funds from Robinhood, enabling them to leverage their current holdings to acquire additional securities. This approach aims to boost clients' purchasing power by utilizing the value of their assets in investment accounts as collateral.

Earlier this month, Robinhood initiated operations to support the transition of cryptocurrencies throughout Europe. The company's launch of margin trading in the UK follows the green light from the UK financial regulator.

Founded by Bulgarian entrepreneur Vladimir Tenev and his Indian-American partner Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood has made significant strides in the investment landscape. According to Forbes, Tenev, often referred to as Vlad Tenev, boasts an impressive fortune currently estimated at $1.7 billion.