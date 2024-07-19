Seven Parties Enter the 51st National Assembly: Market Links Survey

Seven parties are set to enter the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly, according to data from a national survey funded and conducted jointly by bTV and "Market LINKS." The survey was conducted among 1,014 individuals aged 18 and over between October 15-20, utilizing face-to-face interviews and online questionnaires.

Survey Results:

GERB-SDS leads with 24% support.

We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria follows with 14.1%.

"Revival" ranks third with 13.1%.

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms holds the fourth position with 8.3% support.

"The Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning " has 7.2%, followed by

"BSP - United Left" with 7% and

"There Is Such a People" with 4.6%.

The "Greatness" party is close to the 4% barrier at 3.6%, while

"Blue Bulgaria" and MECH remain below the threshold with 2.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

"I do not support anyone" is selected by 2.1%, while "I have not decided" accounts for 9.7%.

According to sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov, the difference between PP-DB and "Revival" is minimal, and the second place is not definitively determined. He comments that the protest vote is directed toward "Revival" by uncertain voters.

Additionally, the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" and "DPS - New Beginning" have close results, with the gap between them narrowing.

Regarding purchased votes, Zhivkov noted that expectations should not be underestimated and warned of voter mobilization in specific regions.

Voter Turnout: According to the survey, 37% of respondents indicated their readiness to vote in the upcoming elections on October 27. However, Zhivkov emphasized that the declared willingness to vote is usually lower than the actual turnout.

Trust in Institutions: Zhivkov pointed out that public dissatisfaction is high, with 70-80% of the population unhappy with the direction the country is taking. Trust in the "Glavchev" cabinet is at 17%, while distrust reaches 52%.

The survey indicates that 19% of people believe the caretaker government should continue to govern, while 66% disagree with this notion.

Conclusion: According to the sociologist, Bulgarian society seeks political accountability and activity, as the current state of stagnation hinders the country's development.

According to sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov, the current cabinet does not inspire enthusiasm among Bulgarians. He noted that the approval rating of Galab Donev's cabinet was significantly higher, and since Dimitar Glavchev's government took office, the situation has stagnated.

Dissatisfaction with the Glavchev cabinet stands at 52%, while trust in it is only 17%. Dissatisfaction with the National Assembly is even higher—74%, while trust is merely 6%. This represents a record low level of trust in the Bulgarian parliament, according to Zhivkov, who points out that this is a persistent trend of low values.

He adds that the conclusion of the parliament and the recent sessions have had a direct impact on public opinion, as unpleasant scenes have been witnessed, showing that political forces are unable to unite around common causes.

Regarding the caretaker government, 19% of respondents believe it should continue to govern, while 66% are against it, and 15% remain neutral. Zhivkov emphasizes that Bulgarian society does not simply want executive power but seeks political responsibility for the country's future. He believes that the current state of limbo is not beneficial and hinders the organization of the state for progress, which may positively influence the mobilization of citizens in the upcoming vote.

