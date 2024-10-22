Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to Ninth Place in ATP World Rankings

Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has risen by one position in the ATP world rankings and currently holds the ninth spot, displacing Australian player Alex de Minaur. The updated rankings reveal Dimitrov's progress after reaching the finals of the tournament in Stockholm, where he lost to American Tommy Paul.

This week, Dimitrov will participate in the tournament in the Austrian capital, Vienna, where he will begin with a match against Chinese player Zhizhen Zhang. At 33 years old, the Haskovo native has work to do if he wants to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin next month. He currently sits in 11th place in the year-end rankings, trailing his friend Andrey Rublev, who is eighth, by 520 points.

There are no changes in the top ten among the men. Italian Jannik Sinner, who won an impressive million at the exhibition tournament Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, leads the rankings, followed by Riyadh finalist Carlos Alcaraz. The top ten also includes Alexander Zverev (3), Novak Djokovic (4), Daniil Medvedev (5), Taylor Fritz (6), Rublev (7), and Casper Ruud (8).

Among the women, Bulgaria's top player Viktoriya Tomova remains in 49th place. Slovakia's Rebecca Šramková, now in 51st place, has climbed two spots and is 76 points behind Viki. Tomova had a strong start at the tournament in Tokyo, defeating Russian player Veronika Kudermetova.

A significant change has occurred at the top, where Aryna Sabalenka has displaced Iga Swiatek from the number one position. The Belarusian, who won both the Australian Open and US Open this year, leads the Polish player by 41 points. This marks the second time in her career that Sabalenka has reached the number one spot among women. Interestingly, after Wimbledon, which Sabalenka missed due to a shoulder injury, Swiatek held a substantial lead of 4224 points.

There is only one change in the top ten. Daria Kasatkina, who became the champion in Ningbo, China, has progressed two spots to number nine. American Danielle Collins has dropped out of the top ten. The remaining players in the top ten include Coco Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (4), Elena Rybakina (5), Jasmine Paolini (6), Qinwen Zheng (7), Emma Navarro (8), and Beatriz Haddad Maia (10).