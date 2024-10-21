In Just One Month: Over 28,000 Speeding Violations Recorded on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard

In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard. The highest recorded speed was 193 km/h, highlighting serious concerns about compliance with traffic regulations in this area.

According to data from the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), from the beginning of the year until September 30, there have been 107 traffic accidents on the same boulevard, with 97 of them resulting in property damage./BNT