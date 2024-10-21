In Just One Month: Over 28,000 Speeding Violations Recorded on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard

Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town
A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m.
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard. The highest recorded speed was 193 km/h, highlighting serious concerns about compliance with traffic regulations in this area.
According to data from the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), from the beginning of the year until September 30, there have been 107 traffic accidents on the same boulevard, with 97 of them resulting in property damage./BNT
A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m.
This morning, a fire broke out in the production hall of a private nut trading company situated in the northern industrial zone in the Bulgarian town of Karnobat
A minibus traveling along the Pazardzhik-Velingrad road caught fire while in motion, leading to a dangerous situation
Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a six-year prison sentence for Valentin V
In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops
Bilyana Petrova, a 31-year-old woman from Sofia who had been missing, has been found dead
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023