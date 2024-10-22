Bulgaria Ranked First in Europe as the Most Desired Destination for Expats

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes
Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
A new ranking by William Russell, a company specializing in insurance for expats (people living outside their home country), places Bulgaria first in Europe as the most sought-after destination for those looking to start a new life abroad.
The company’s experts created a list of the top 10 countries globally with the highest growth in their expatriate population since 1990. South Korea leads the list, with its expat population increasing from 43,000 in 1990 to over 1.7 million in 2020—an astonishing rise of 3,896%.
Bulgaria ranks fourth globally but takes the top spot in Europe, with its expatriate population jumping from 21,000 in 1990 to 184,000 in 2020, marking a 732% increase.
Colombia and Chile hold the second and third spots, respectively. Bulgaria is followed by Spain, Serbia, Malta, Iceland, Finland, and Turkey in the ranking.
It’s important to highlight that William Russell’s ranking focuses on the countries with the highest percentage growth in expat populations over the last 30 years, not necessarily those with the largest total number of expats.
The J.
According to a new study from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, activating a brain region with electrical noise stimulation may improve mathematical learning in those who struggle wi
Sofia Airport will close the multi-storey parking facility at Terminal 2 due to reconstruction.
The Institute for Space Research and Technology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will solemnly celebrate today its 55th anniversary together with the 45th anniversary of the flight of the first Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov.
Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors
In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023