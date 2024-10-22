Bulgaria Ranked First in Europe as the Most Desired Destination for Expats

A new ranking by William Russell, a company specializing in insurance for expats (people living outside their home country), places Bulgaria first in Europe as the most sought-after destination for those looking to start a new life abroad.

The company’s experts created a list of the top 10 countries globally with the highest growth in their expatriate population since 1990. South Korea leads the list, with its expat population increasing from 43,000 in 1990 to over 1.7 million in 2020—an astonishing rise of 3,896%.

Bulgaria ranks fourth globally but takes the top spot in Europe, with its expatriate population jumping from 21,000 in 1990 to 184,000 in 2020, marking a 732% increase.

Colombia and Chile hold the second and third spots, respectively. Bulgaria is followed by Spain, Serbia, Malta, Iceland, Finland, and Turkey in the ranking.

It’s important to highlight that William Russell’s ranking focuses on the countries with the highest percentage growth in expat populations over the last 30 years, not necessarily those with the largest total number of expats.