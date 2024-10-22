Bulgaria Ranked First in Europe as the Most Desired Destination for Expats

Society | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 08:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranked First in Europe as the Most Desired Destination for Expats Tihomir Sokolov from Pixabay

A new ranking by William Russell, a company specializing in insurance for expats (people living outside their home country), places Bulgaria first in Europe as the most sought-after destination for those looking to start a new life abroad.

The company’s experts created a list of the top 10 countries globally with the highest growth in their expatriate population since 1990. South Korea leads the list, with its expat population increasing from 43,000 in 1990 to over 1.7 million in 2020—an astonishing rise of 3,896%.

Bulgaria ranks fourth globally but takes the top spot in Europe, with its expatriate population jumping from 21,000 in 1990 to 184,000 in 2020, marking a 732% increase.

Colombia and Chile hold the second and third spots, respectively. Bulgaria is followed by Spain, Serbia, Malta, Iceland, Finland, and Turkey in the ranking.

It’s important to highlight that William Russell’s ranking focuses on the countries with the highest percentage growth in expat populations over the last 30 years, not necessarily those with the largest total number of expats.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, expat

Related Articles:

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections: What Voters Should Know

On October 27, 2024, Bulgarians will head to the polls for early parliamentary elections

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day

Business » Tourism | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Retail trade stands as the second largest employer in Bulgaria, ranking among the top three sectors with the highest number of job vacancies currently available

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Youth: Higher Education, Delayed Marriages, and Fewer Children

young people in Bulgaria today exhibit a higher level of education but tend to marry less frequently and have fewer children compared to their peers since the onset of democratic changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s

Society | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Ancient Thrace and Its Treasures Highlighted in Major Getty Exhibition

The J.

Society » Archaeology | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 18:23

Study Shows Exciting the Brain Might be Key to Boosting Maths Learning

According to a new study from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, activating a brain region with electrical noise stimulation may improve mathematical learning in those who struggle wi

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 16:22

Sofia Airport to Close Multi-Storey Parking at Terminal 2 for Renovation

Sofia Airport will close the multi-storey parking facility at Terminal 2 due to reconstruction.

Society | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 13:20

Bulgaria Celebrates 55 Years of Space Research and 45 Years Since Its First Cosmonaut's Flight

The Institute for Space Research and Technology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will solemnly celebrate today its 55th anniversary together with the 45th anniversary of the flight of the first Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov.

Society | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 11:32

Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

In Just One Month: Over 28,000 Speeding Violations Recorded on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard

In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard.

Society » Incidents | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria