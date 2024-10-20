Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day, as a survey by "Telegraph" reveals. A breakdown of expenses shows that 100 BGN is required for a lift pass, while overnight accommodation starts at around 40 BGN. If equipment rental is necessary, including skis, boots, and poles, it adds another 30 BGN per person, totaling approximately 170 BGN. When food costs are included, the total reaches 250 BGN per day. However, hotel owners claim that those with their own equipment can keep expenses around 200 BGN daily. For families with two children under 18, daily costs rise to 500-600 BGN, given discounts for children at both ski centers and hotels.

Accommodation prices in Bansko vary widely, with modest guesthouses offering stays from 35-40 BGN per night with breakfast, while luxury hotels charge between 150-200 BGN per person. Fortunately for tourists, hoteliers do not plan significant price hikes compared to last year, although some complexes may implement slight increases of 5-10%. Generally, a night in a three-star hotel ranges from 60 to 80 BGN, depending on the amenities offered.

Winter sports are recognized as an expensive pastime, yet enthusiasts find it worthwhile. The exact cost of the daily pass for the gondola and facilities in the Pirin Mountain’s modern ski center has not been set, though a slight increase from last year’s price of 96 BGN is anticipated. The ski area operator, "Yulen" JSC, is currently offering a discounted seasonal lift pass at 1,700 BGN until December 1, 2024. After that, the price rises to 1,900 BGN. Ivan Obreykov, the company's marketing director, emphasized that the seasonal pass is the most economical option for regular skiers, paying off after 17 days and costing approximately 45 BGN per day if used every weekend from mid-December to mid-April. The ski facilities above Bansko are ready for the season, having undergone maintenance, with slopes also prepared.

The price of lift passes varies depending on age. In Borovets, discounted tickets are available until December 15, with the daily pass priced at 90 BGN for adults, allowing buyers to use it on any chosen day. Young people aged 14-22 pay 70 BGN, while children aged 7-13 are charged 55 BGN. The resort offers reusable lift passes for an additional 5 BGN, and recharging them grants a 5% discount.

In Pamporovo, lift pass discounts are valid until the end of the month. Adult prices are set at 82 BGN, while those for young skiers, now defined as individuals up to 22 years old, are priced at 69 BGN. Previously, the discount applied only to those aged 19 and under, but the limit was raised this year to make the sport more affordable for young adults.

Beginner skiers can find training packages at the resorts. Equipment rental ranges from 35 to 65 BGN per day, with packages available for both children and adults. A six-day ski package for adults, which includes equipment rental, four hours of daily group lessons, and an evening session, is priced at 800 BGN, while a similar package for children costs 560 BGN. The Vitosha ski school offers a five-day program for children up to 12 years old, including equipment, lessons, and transportation from the city center for 575 BGN. Early bookings before November 15 receive a 10% discount, and additional discounts are available for second children and returning customers.

In Bansko, hoteliers are advocating for a minimum price threshold for accommodation based on category, aiming to curb unfair competition and improve standards. Malin Bistrin, head of the Union of Tourist Business in the resort, explained that accommodation prices have remained unchanged for years, despite rising costs for electricity, fuel, and food. He noted that ten years ago, a hotelier's profit on 100 guests is now equivalent to what they earn from 500 guests. The increase in tourists does not necessarily translate into higher revenue, and the focus should be on attracting higher-paying visitors to enhance quality and raise staff salaries. Bistrin argued that low prices, such as 60 BGN for an all-inclusive stay, often lead to untrained staff and low-quality food products.