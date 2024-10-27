Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Business » INDUSTRY | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase, according to the weekly bulletin from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (SCCEM). The market price index (MPI), which tracks these prices, rose by 0.62% to reach 2.124 points, up from last week's level of 2.111 points. This index uses a base level of 1,000 points established in 2005.

Despite the general upward trend, several fruits and vegetables experienced price declines. Greenhouse cucumbers saw a notable drop of 12.3%, with prices at BGN 2.49 per kilogram. Watermelons decreased by 14.7% to BGN 0.50 per kilogram, while lemons fell by 13% to BGN 3.20 per kilogram. Greenhouse tomatoes also dropped by 2.3%, trading at BGN 3.11 per kilogram.

Conversely, the prices of green and red peppers have risen by 2.2% and 0.3%, respectively, now priced at BGN 1.85 and BGN 2.13 per kilogram. Potatoes have increased by 3.4% to BGN 1.20 per kilogram. Other notable changes include a 2.2% decrease in carrot prices to BGN 1.13 per kilogram and a 1.8% decline in cabbage prices, now at BGN 1.07 per kilogram.

Ripe onions increased in price by 2% to BGN 1.13 per kilogram, while bananas saw a 1% rise, reaching BGN 2.74 per kilogram. Grapes have also become more expensive, up by 3.8% to BGN 2.44 per kilogram. In contrast, apples and melons experienced price drops of 8.2% to BGN 1.57 and 0.3% to BGN 1.27 per kilogram, respectively.

In dairy products, cow's cheese prices fell by 0.8% to BGN 11.23 per kilogram, while "Vitosha" yellow cheese rose by 1.4% to BGN 16.84 per kilogram. Yogurt with 3% or more fat decreased by 2.3%, selling at BGN 1.25 for a 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk (3% fat) dropped by 1.6% to BGN 2.28 per liter.

The price of chicken meat increased by 1.6%, now at BGN 6.36 per kilogram, and eggs (size M) rose by 3.2%, costing BGN 0.32 each wholesale. Rice decreased slightly by 0.5% to BGN 3.37 per kilogram, while ripe beans saw a decline of 1.1% to BGN 4.30 per kilogram. However, lentils increased in price by 1% to BGN 4.43 per kilogram.

Sugar prices fell by 0.1%, trading at BGN 1.96 per kilogram, while flour (type 500) dropped by 2.7% to BGN 1.35 per kilogram. Oil also decreased by 2.5% to BGN 2.89 per liter, although cow butter (125 grams) rose by 2.1% to BGN 2.90 per item.

Tags: food, prices, Bulgaria

