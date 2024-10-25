Second-Hand Clothes: A €7 Billion Contribution to Europe’s GDP and a Greener Future

World » EU | October 25, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Second-Hand Clothes: A €7 Billion Contribution to Europe's GDP and a Greener Future

The textile industry is known to be one of the most environmentally damaging sectors globally, accounting for 10% of carbon emissions and 20% of drinking water pollution. According to Karina Bolin, CEO of Humana People to People Bulgaria, the use of reusable items can significantly mitigate this impact, reducing environmental harm by as much as 70 times. She spoke about the growth of the second-hand clothing industry, which has contributed approximately 7 billion euros to Europe’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the past two decades and is a source of thousands of jobs.

Bolin emphasized that the sustainability of the second-hand sector is crucial, as it helps extend the life of garments and lessens the demand for new textile products that contribute to environmental degradation. She noted that any piece of clothing can potentially be reused, depending on its quality and the season. For the past five years, the European Union (EU) has been developing a strategy aimed at promoting the sustainable development of textiles in Europe.

As European consumers increasingly embrace sustainable fashion, interest in second-hand clothing is also rising. Bolin pointed out that this trend is reflected in Africa, where second-hand garments are often more affordable and of better quality than fast fashion items. An Oxford Economics report commissioned by Humana People to People underscores the importance of the second-hand clothing sector as a key element of the future circular textile economy. The report not only analyzes the European market but also examines the situation in Kenya, Ghana, and Mozambique, which represent broader trends across Africa.

While many African governments are considering bans on second-hand clothing imports to stimulate local production, Bolin argued that such prohibitions do not necessarily foster local industry growth. The study reveals that the second-hand clothing market generates significant job opportunities, countering the misconception that it competes with local jobs. In fact, the surrounding sectors also contribute to local employment.

The EU has made strides toward developing a strategy for sustainable textiles, collaborating on various regulations while seeking funding to promote recycling and the reuse of fashion items. Bolin noted the importance of harmonizing regulations across Europe to provide clarity for those operating within the sector. She concluded that second-hand clothing appeals not only to low-income consumers and environmentally conscious individuals but also to those with higher incomes, as it offers quality at more affordable prices.

