Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Retail trade stands as the second largest employer in Bulgaria, ranking among the top three sectors with the highest number of job vacancies currently available. According to national statistics, the sector contributed 8% to the gross domestic product last year, and its companies are significant contributors to the country’s tax revenues.

These insights were shared by Nikolay Valkanov, the executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, during an international forum held in Sofia. Valkanov emphasized the urgent need for state support in various areas, outlining key requirements for the sector’s sustainability.

He highlighted the necessity of a flexible labor market that can accommodate workers from third countries while addressing the misuse of social systems prevalent in other European nations. Valkanov warned that Bulgaria is currently experiencing a severe labor shortage, a situation that is expected to worsen in the coming years. He cautioned that without implementing these necessary measures, businesses may struggle to maintain growth and could face significant challenges.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: retail trade, Bulgaria, employer

Related Articles:

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections: What Voters Should Know

On October 27, 2024, Bulgarians will head to the polls for early parliamentary elections

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day

Business » Tourism | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Youth: Higher Education, Delayed Marriages, and Fewer Children

young people in Bulgaria today exhibit a higher level of education but tend to marry less frequently and have fewer children compared to their peers since the onset of democratic changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s

Society | October 25, 2024, Friday // 13:51

Political Parties Raise BGN 2.7 Million in Donations for October 27 Election in Bulgaria

A total of 28 political formations are participating in the upcoming early elections on October 27.

Politics » Elections | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 11:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Hybrid Work Model Linked to 35% Reduction in Employee Turnover, Study Finds

Employers who neglect to adopt a hybrid work model may face significant employee turnover

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 11:33

Coin Circulation in Bulgaria Hits Record High Despite Devaluation

Bulgarians continue to embrace the use of coins, as evidenced by the latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

European Farmers, Including Bulgarians, Decry Green Deal as a Failure

Farmers across Europe, including those in Bulgaria, are expressing dissatisfaction with the Green Deal

Business » Industry | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 11:30

Bulgaria Falls Out of Top 50 in Global Economic Freedom Rankings

Bulgaria has fallen out of the top 50 countries worldwide in terms of economic freedom

Business » Finance | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Housing Loans in Bulgaria Surge by 25.9%, Reaching BGN 23.6 Billion

Housing loans in Bulgaria have continued to grow rapidly.

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria