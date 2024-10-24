Access to Culture Remains Elusive for Many Bulgarians

Between 20% and 30% of Bulgarians desire access to cultural experiences but cannot afford them, as explained by Yanina Taneva from the "Idea Factory." In 2023, a national sociological survey by "Alpha Research," commissioned by the "Factory of Ideas" and the "Observatory of Economy and Culture," revealed that 72.6% of Bulgarians had not visited a library even once, while 62.6% had never been to a theater. Additionally, 82.5% reported not attending a classical music concert, opera, or ballet.

According to Diana Andreeva, director of the "Observatory of Economy and Culture," there has been little improvement in cultural participation among Bulgarian citizens over the last two years. She noted particular concerns regarding two age groups: those aged 18 to 29, who often lack early exposure to cultural activities, and individuals aged 55 and older, who have the time but often lack the financial means to participate.

Access to cultural activities is also limited in smaller municipalities and rural areas. Taneva emphasized that cultural policies in Bulgaria rarely rely on data, which is essential for effective decision-making. The absence of a cohesive cultural strategy has led to calls for an "Access to Culture" Strategy to better integrate culture into the broader development of Bulgarian society.

One proposal includes implementing a cultural passport for individuals aged 6 to 26, which aims to prevent a generational gap in cultural exposure. Taneva also advocated for improved collaboration among cultural venues and artists, creating a unified platform for developing cultural products together.

Andreeva highlighted the need for cultivating cultural appreciation from a young age, asserting that this has been lacking in cultural policy over the past 35 years. She also noted that the European Union has placed greater emphasis on culture following the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting that Bulgarian culture cannot rely on the same funding as before. Increased accountability and transparency regarding the funding of cultural institutions are essential to uphold the integrity of those dedicated to building a value system within Bulgarian society.

Taneva underscored the significance of culture as a vital investment that positively influences various aspects of life and should be prioritized.