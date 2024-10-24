Access to Culture Remains Elusive for Many Bulgarians

Society » CULTURE | October 25, 2024, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Access to Culture Remains Elusive for Many Bulgarians

Between 20% and 30% of Bulgarians desire access to cultural experiences but cannot afford them, as explained by Yanina Taneva from the "Idea Factory." In 2023, a national sociological survey by "Alpha Research," commissioned by the "Factory of Ideas" and the "Observatory of Economy and Culture," revealed that 72.6% of Bulgarians had not visited a library even once, while 62.6% had never been to a theater. Additionally, 82.5% reported not attending a classical music concert, opera, or ballet.

According to Diana Andreeva, director of the "Observatory of Economy and Culture," there has been little improvement in cultural participation among Bulgarian citizens over the last two years. She noted particular concerns regarding two age groups: those aged 18 to 29, who often lack early exposure to cultural activities, and individuals aged 55 and older, who have the time but often lack the financial means to participate.

Access to cultural activities is also limited in smaller municipalities and rural areas. Taneva emphasized that cultural policies in Bulgaria rarely rely on data, which is essential for effective decision-making. The absence of a cohesive cultural strategy has led to calls for an "Access to Culture" Strategy to better integrate culture into the broader development of Bulgarian society.

One proposal includes implementing a cultural passport for individuals aged 6 to 26, which aims to prevent a generational gap in cultural exposure. Taneva also advocated for improved collaboration among cultural venues and artists, creating a unified platform for developing cultural products together.

Andreeva highlighted the need for cultivating cultural appreciation from a young age, asserting that this has been lacking in cultural policy over the past 35 years. She also noted that the European Union has placed greater emphasis on culture following the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting that Bulgarian culture cannot rely on the same funding as before. Increased accountability and transparency regarding the funding of cultural institutions are essential to uphold the integrity of those dedicated to building a value system within Bulgarian society.

Taneva underscored the significance of culture as a vital investment that positively influences various aspects of life and should be prioritized.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cultural, Bulgarians, afford

Related Articles:

Coin Circulation in Bulgaria Hits Record High Despite Devaluation

Bulgarians continue to embrace the use of coins, as evidenced by the latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Tourism Revenue in Bulgaria Grows Despite Fewer Local Stays in August

In August, 733,000 Bulgarians stayed at hotels, motels, and campsites within the country

Business » Tourism | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 10:45

Bulgaria Ranks Last in EU for Lifelong Learning Participation

Eurostat's latest figures reveal that Bulgaria ranks last in the EU for lifelong learning

Society » Education | October 11, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Turkish Warship Evacuates Bulgarians and Others from Lebanon

Over 2,000 Turkish citizens, along with some foreign nationals including Bulgarians, have begun boarding a Turkish warship for evacuation from Lebanon

World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 10:05

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey

Two Bulgarians tragically lost their lives in a serious accident in the Bolu province of northern Turkey

Society » Incidents | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 19:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Petkovden: A Day of Family, Fertility, and the Transition to Winter in Bulgaria

Today, the church commemorates St. Venerable Paraskeva of Epivatska, known in Bulgaria as Petka Bulgarska or Petka the Bulgarian

Society » Culture | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:06

Bulgaria Welcomes John Malkovich: "Arms and the Man" Opens at the National Theater

John Malkovich has begun rehearsals for the production of "Arms and the Man"

Society » Culture | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

Seizing the Moment: How Bulgaria Declared Its Independence

On September 22, 1908, Bulgaria took a momentous step in its history by declaring independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 09:14

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates Krastovden: The Day of the Holy Cross

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks today the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, a day known in Bulgaria as "Krastovden" or the Day of the Cross

Society » Culture | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 09:39

Join Bulgaria’s 'Night of Literature': Live Readings from 19 European Books Across the Country

Excerpts from 19 European titles will be read on September 25

Society » Culture | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:05

September 9: A Pivotal Day of Catastrophe and Change in Bulgarian History

For many, September 9 marks a pivotal moment in Bulgarian history, symbolizing the end of the capitalist system and the beginning of what was seen as a more just communist society

Society » Culture | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria