Hybrid Work Model Linked to 35% Reduction in Employee Turnover, Study Finds

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 11:33
Bulgaria: Hybrid Work Model Linked to 35% Reduction in Employee Turnover, Study Finds @Pixabay

Employers who neglect to adopt a hybrid work model may face significant employee turnover. In contrast, companies that allow employees to work from both the office and home—or nearby locations—tend to experience higher productivity levels.

These insights come from a recent study by the International Workplace Group, the parent company of Regus and Spaces, which focuses on shared workspaces. The research explores the factors that lead employees to seek new job opportunities or engage in what is known as a "quiet exit," a term that refers to employee demotivation, where individuals only perform the bare minimum required of them.

According to the International Workplace Group, their findings align with existing academic research, indicating that organizations providing flexible work arrangements can see attrition rates decrease by as much as 35%. Over half of employees (57%) stated they are more likely to leave a job if they feel undervalued, overly monitored, or lack workplace flexibility from their managers.

Additionally, 40% of office workers reported a lower risk of demotivation when offered a hybrid work model. Notably, 78% of those who engage in hybrid work indicated that this flexibility has enhanced their productivity.

Companies that do not provide hybrid work options risk losing top talent; 62% of hybrid workers expressed they would consider leaving if required to return to the office five days a week. Furthermore, 71% indicated they would reject a job offer that involved a lengthy commute.

Hybrid work not only boosts productivity but also empowers employees to choose their work schedules based on when and where they are most effective—key factors in preventing them from disengaging. Half of the workers currently lacking workplace flexibility believe their satisfaction and productivity would improve significantly if their managers permitted a hybrid model.

The study identified three essential traits of effective management: promoting work-life balance, trusting employees to work from anywhere, and being approachable and open to discussions about alternative working methods.

Mark Dixon, CEO of the International Workplace Group, emphasized that the latest research offers valuable insights for companies looking to reduce turnover and sustain productivity. He noted that the most significant improvements in employee efficiency, productivity, and satisfaction arise when workers are relieved from lengthy and costly commutes to city center offices, where they could be accomplishing tasks closer to home. By allowing employees the freedom to work when and where they are most productive, businesses can mitigate the risk of creating a culture of disengaged and dissatisfied workers.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hybrid, work, employers

Related Articles:

IT Job Listings in Bulgaria Decline by Nearly 50% Over Two Years

There are currently 44,000 job vacancies nationwide for September, indicating a slowing labor market in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Over Half of Bulgarian Employers Plan No New Hires in the Next Six Months

Over half of employers in Bulgaria have no plans to hire new staff in the next six months, according to recent findings from the Bulgarian Employment Confederation (BEC)

Business | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

EU Implements New Sanctions Framework Targeting Russian Hybrid Attacks

The EU Council has established a new legal framework enabling sanctions against Russia for hybrid attacks targeting EU member states

World » EU | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 16:08

Top Employers in Bulgaria: Who Stands Out?

For five consecutive years, McDonald's has maintained its position as one of Bulgaria's top employers

Business | September 20, 2024, Friday // 08:39

Bulgarian Migrants in Germany: Employment Challenges and Cultural Barriers

In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:57

40% of Bulgarian Work Permit Holders Leave for Other EU Countries

Approximately 40% of individuals who receive a work permit in Bulgaria do not remain in the country to fulfill their employment

Business | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 18:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Retail trade stands as the second largest employer in Bulgaria, ranking among the top three sectors with the highest number of job vacancies currently available

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Coin Circulation in Bulgaria Hits Record High Despite Devaluation

Bulgarians continue to embrace the use of coins, as evidenced by the latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

European Farmers, Including Bulgarians, Decry Green Deal as a Failure

Farmers across Europe, including those in Bulgaria, are expressing dissatisfaction with the Green Deal

Business » Industry | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 11:30

Bulgaria Falls Out of Top 50 in Global Economic Freedom Rankings

Bulgaria has fallen out of the top 50 countries worldwide in terms of economic freedom

Business » Finance | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Housing Loans in Bulgaria Surge by 25.9%, Reaching BGN 23.6 Billion

Housing loans in Bulgaria have continued to grow rapidly.

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria