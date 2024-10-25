Coin Circulation in Bulgaria Hits Record High Despite Devaluation

Access to Culture Remains Elusive for Many Bulgarians
Between 20% and 30% of Bulgarians desire access to cultural experiences but cannot afford them
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Bulgarians continue to embrace the use of coins, as evidenced by the latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). The total number of coins in circulation reached 3,315,164,574 units by the end of September, showing growth both compared to August and on an annual basis. This marks the highest quantity of coins in the country since the BNB began tracking this data, with numbers remaining stable above three billion over the past two years.
The BNB has monitored this information since December 1999, when the initial count revealed only 243,732,077 coins in circulation. In September 2023, the smallest denominations—1, 2, 5, 10, and 20 cents—accounted for the majority of coins, totaling 919,683,951 pieces. Although these coins are becoming less useful for purchases, they still play a role in everyday transactions, with some customers meticulously counting pennies to make their purchases. Retailers, on the other hand, appreciate the occasional unexpected bonus when customers forgo their change.
The least common coin is the 2 leva piece, which has been in circulation since December 2015, with a total of 95,199,674 units recorded in September. The 1 leva coin, introduced in September 2002 to replace paper notes, saw 197,219,936 pieces in circulation. The total value of coins available in September was 615,337,961 leva, reflecting an increase compared to both August and the previous year. In contrast, the initial value of coins in circulation was only 16,695,492 leva back in December 1999.
Additionally, the number of counterfeit coins discovered during the third quarter was the lowest recorded this year, with just 11 fakes identified by the end of September. This is down from 22 in the second quarter and 30 in the first quarter. The most frequently counterfeited coins remain the 2 leva pieces, with six fakes found, along with two counterfeit 50-cent coins and three 1 leva coins.
Bulgaria has fallen out of the top 50 countries worldwide in terms of economic freedom
Robinhood Markets Inc, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, announced on Monday the launch of its "margin investing" service in the United Kingdom, offering some of the most competitive rates in the crypto sector.
Bulgarian economist Georgi Ganev assured that the country’s entry into the Eurozone is not at risk
According to Assoc. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), periods of high inflation in Bulgaria are now a thing of the past
Fitch Ratings has confirmed Bulgaria's long-term credit rating at BBB with a positive outlook
Simeon Dyankov, a former finance minister, expressed that the Bulgarian economy is performing reasonably well, although discussions regarding the macro framework for 2025 are currently stalled
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023