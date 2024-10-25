Bulgarians Waste Over 500 Leva Worth of Food Annually

Each Bulgarian discards an average of 93 kilograms of food annually, translating to a financial loss of over 520 leva, according to Eurostat data. Tsanka Milanova, the executive director of the Bulgarian Food Bank (BFB), shared these statistics during a presentation at the BFB warehouse, coinciding with World Food Day, celebrated in Bulgaria for the third consecutive year.

Milanova emphasized that the annual value of wasted food per household exceeds the country's average monthly salary. In total, Bulgaria wastes around 614 million kilograms of food each year, which could provide three meals daily for those in need. Notably, she pointed out that discarding just one kilogram of apples results in the loss of 700 liters of water.

The Bulgarian Food Bank has made significant strides in mitigating food waste, reporting that the weight and value of food rescued in the first nine months of this year surpassed last year's totals. Since its establishment in 2012, the BHF has salvaged over 2.4 million kilograms of food worth approximately 11 million leva for social institutions. Last year alone, the organization provided over 169,000 kilograms of food, contributing an estimated 2.2 million leva socially.

Milanova noted that the food industry still wastes nearly 350 million kilograms of food annually, with households responsible for over 260 million kilograms of that waste. In response, the BHF is initiating a strategic partnership with the "Fantastico" retail chain, launching a joint campaign titled "Not to Throw Away," aimed at promoting food conservation.

Additionally, the "Kilogram of Kindness" campaign will take place at "Fantastico" supermarkets on November 30 and December 1, during which the chain will enhance customer donations with volunteer support. Despite these efforts, Milanova highlighted that the goal of eradicating global hunger by 2030, as pledged by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), remains unmet. This year, 733 million individuals are still affected by malnutrition amidst ongoing global conflicts, while the EU wastes over 85 million tons of food daily.