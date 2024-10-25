Bulgarians Waste Over 500 Leva Worth of Food Annually

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Waste Over 500 Leva Worth of Food Annually @Pexels

Each Bulgarian discards an average of 93 kilograms of food annually, translating to a financial loss of over 520 leva, according to Eurostat data. Tsanka Milanova, the executive director of the Bulgarian Food Bank (BFB), shared these statistics during a presentation at the BFB warehouse, coinciding with World Food Day, celebrated in Bulgaria for the third consecutive year.

Milanova emphasized that the annual value of wasted food per household exceeds the country's average monthly salary. In total, Bulgaria wastes around 614 million kilograms of food each year, which could provide three meals daily for those in need. Notably, she pointed out that discarding just one kilogram of apples results in the loss of 700 liters of water.

The Bulgarian Food Bank has made significant strides in mitigating food waste, reporting that the weight and value of food rescued in the first nine months of this year surpassed last year's totals. Since its establishment in 2012, the BHF has salvaged over 2.4 million kilograms of food worth approximately 11 million leva for social institutions. Last year alone, the organization provided over 169,000 kilograms of food, contributing an estimated 2.2 million leva socially.

Milanova noted that the food industry still wastes nearly 350 million kilograms of food annually, with households responsible for over 260 million kilograms of that waste. In response, the BHF is initiating a strategic partnership with the "Fantastico" retail chain, launching a joint campaign titled "Not to Throw Away," aimed at promoting food conservation.

Additionally, the "Kilogram of Kindness" campaign will take place at "Fantastico" supermarkets on November 30 and December 1, during which the chain will enhance customer donations with volunteer support. Despite these efforts, Milanova highlighted that the goal of eradicating global hunger by 2030, as pledged by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), remains unmet. This year, 733 million individuals are still affected by malnutrition amidst ongoing global conflicts, while the EU wastes over 85 million tons of food daily.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, food, waste

Related Articles:

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

Ministry of the Interior Assists Bulgarian Voters Without Valid IDs Ahead of Elections

The Ministry of the Interior, along with the Metropolitan Directorate, will support Bulgarian citizens without valid ID documents to ensure they can vote in the upcoming National Assembly elections on October 27, 2024

Politics | October 21, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Bulgarian Man Arrested in Greece for Involvement in Illegal Child Adoption Ring

Greek authorities have arrested a Bulgarian national involved in an illegal child adoption ring operating between Bulgaria and Greece

Crime | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 14:22

Exploiting Loopholes: Bulgarian Defrauds UK Welfare System for Millions

A Bulgarian national orchestrated a scheme that defrauded British taxpayers of 2.2 million pound

Crime | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 09:09

Bulgarian Town Hits Record Low of -4 Degrees as Autumn Cold Sets In

The first signs of cold weather this autumn have been confirmed, with the meteorologist on duty at the weather station on Mount Rozhen reporting significant drops in temperature.

Society » Environment | October 18, 2024, Friday // 13:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Friday Expected with Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from 16°C to 21°C and about 18°C in Sofia, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Society » Environment | October 25, 2024, Friday // 09:46

Sunny Weather and Mild Temperatures Continue Across Bulgaria, Morning Fog in Some Regions

The wind across most of the country will be light to moderate.

Society » Environment | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 09:13

Weather Forecast: Sunny and Calm Conditions Expected on Wednesday

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Wednesday will remain sunny and mostly calm.

Society » Environment | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12

Foggy Mornings and Clear Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on October 22

Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear and calm, with fog developing after midnight near water bodies and in low-lying areas

Society » Environment | October 21, 2024, Monday // 17:22

Sunny Skies with Chilly Mornings: Weather Forecast for October 21

The night will remain clear and calm, with mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the day

Society » Environment | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 17:20

Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures for Bulgaria

The weather forecast for Saturday indicates mostly sunny conditions, although morning fog may linger in low-lying areas and near rivers

Society » Environment | October 18, 2024, Friday // 18:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria