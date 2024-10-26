Bulgaria's Industry Grows for Third Consecutive Month

Business » INDUSTRY | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Industry Grows for Third Consecutive Month @Pixabay

Bulgaria's industrial production has seen growth for the third consecutive month, with a reported increase of 0.8% in August compared to July, following minimal gains of 0.1% in June and 0.6% in July, as per data released by the European Statistical Office. However, the domestic industry is still experiencing an overall downward trend on an annual basis, with the last recorded growth occurring in December 2022.

In contrast, industrial production in the Eurozone grew by 1.8% and by 1.3% across the European Union during the same period. This follows a decline in July, where production fell by 0.5% in the Eurozone and by 0.3% in the EU. Year-on-year, industrial output increased by 0.1% in the Eurozone and by 0.2% in the EU.

Examining specific sectors, in the Eurozone, industrial production saw a decrease of 0.3% for intermediate goods, while energy production increased by 0.4%. Capital goods saw a notable rise of 3.7%, durable consumer goods increased by 1.7%, and non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.2%. Meanwhile, in the EU, intermediate goods experienced a decline of 0.2%, and non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.4%. However, energy production rose by 0.2%, while capital goods increased by 3.6%.

On a broader scale, the largest monthly increases were observed in Ireland (4.5%), Germany, and Lithuania (3.3%), with Malta also reporting a gain of 2.7%. Conversely, the most significant decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (9.2%), Croatia (4.6%), and Denmark (4.5%). Year-on-year, the Eurozone's industrial production contracted by 2.7% in intermediate goods and 4.8% in consumer durables but increased by 2.6% in energy and by 2% in non-durable consumer goods.

The EU experienced a similar trend, with a decline of 2.4% in intermediate goods and 3.9% in consumer durables but marked growth of 2.2% in energy and 0.2% in capital goods. Ireland (15.8%), Denmark (10.7%), and Slovenia (7.2%) reported the most significant annual growth, while Luxembourg (11.7%), Estonia (6.0%), and Hungary (4.2%) faced the steepest declines.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: production, industrial, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections: What Voters Should Know

On October 27, 2024, Bulgarians will head to the polls for early parliamentary elections

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day

Business » Tourism | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Retail trade stands as the second largest employer in Bulgaria, ranking among the top three sectors with the highest number of job vacancies currently available

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Youth: Higher Education, Delayed Marriages, and Fewer Children

young people in Bulgaria today exhibit a higher level of education but tend to marry less frequently and have fewer children compared to their peers since the onset of democratic changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s

Society | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

State-Owned "Mini Maritsa-Istok" Faces Mounting Losses Amid Declining Coal Sales

The losses of the state-owned company "Mini Maritsa-Istok" are escalating at an alarming rate due to decreased operations and a decline in coal sales

Business » Industry | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 11:30

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Car Market Growth with 18.4% Increase in 2024

Bulgarians Favor Diesel Cars as Electric Vehicle Sales Plummet: September Market Report

Business » Industry | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 10:23

From Cuba to Nepal: Bulgaria's Growing Foreign Labor Market

Bulgaria is increasingly drawing its workforce from various continents, with the "Migration" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs allowing foreign nationals from 17 non-EU countries to work in the country

Business » Industry | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 18:22

IT Job Listings in Bulgaria Decline by Nearly 50% Over Two Years

There are currently 44,000 job vacancies nationwide for September, indicating a slowing labor market in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria's Trade Deficit Shrinks by Over 30% in August Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Bulgaria's trade deficit in August fell by over 30% year-on-year, reaching 287.8 million euros compared to 413.8 million euros during the same month last year

Business » Industry | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 13:00

Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants

Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector

Business » Industry | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria