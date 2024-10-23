State-Owned "Mini Maritsa-Istok" Faces Mounting Losses Amid Declining Coal Sales
The losses of the state-owned company "Mini Maritsa-Istok" are escalating at an alarming rate due to decreased operations and a decline in coal sales, according to a report by "Capital" on the company's performance in the second quarter of 2024.
From January to June, the company generated 116 million leva in operating income, a significant drop from 242 million leva during the same period in 2023. This has resulted in a loss of 75.9 million leva, compared to a loss of 51.4 million leva for the same timeframe last year.
The figures reveal that for every 1.5 leva earned, the company incurs a loss of 1 lev, indicating that without state support or substantial reforms, its viability is in jeopardy. Notably, personnel expenses are exceeding the company's total revenue, with 149.5 million leva allocated for salaries in the first half of the year, overshadowing the 116 million leva in revenue generated.
Mini Maritsa-Istok is a state-owned coal mining company in Bulgaria, located in the Maritsa basin, and is one of the largest producers of lignite coal in the country, primarily supplying thermal power plants for electricity generation. Established in the mid-20th century, it has recently faced significant financial challenges. As Bulgaria transitions towards renewable energy sources, the company’s sustainability is in question, highlighting the need for reforms and government support to adapt to the changing energy landscape while continuing to play a crucial role in national energy security and local employment.
Bulgaria's Industry Grows for Third Consecutive Month
Bulgaria's industrial production has seen growth for the third consecutive month, with a reported increase of 0.8% in August compared to July
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Car Market Growth with 18.4% Increase in 2024
Bulgarians Favor Diesel Cars as Electric Vehicle Sales Plummet: September Market Report
From Cuba to Nepal: Bulgaria's Growing Foreign Labor Market
Bulgaria is increasingly drawing its workforce from various continents, with the "Migration" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs allowing foreign nationals from 17 non-EU countries to work in the country
IT Job Listings in Bulgaria Decline by Nearly 50% Over Two Years
There are currently 44,000 job vacancies nationwide for September, indicating a slowing labor market in Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Trade Deficit Shrinks by Over 30% in August Amid Mixed Economic Signals
Bulgaria's trade deficit in August fell by over 30% year-on-year, reaching 287.8 million euros compared to 413.8 million euros during the same month last year
Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants
Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector