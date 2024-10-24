Sofia's Rental Market: Preferences for Furnished Homes in Prime Locations

Business » PROPERTIES | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Sofia's Rental Market: Preferences for Furnished Homes in Prime Locations @Pixabay

Tenants in Bulgaria are increasingly seeking furnished apartments in newly constructed residential buildings, according to real estate brokers. These modern developments offer several advantages, such as attractive designs, efficient room layouts, and improved energy efficiency.

A key factor driving tenant preferences is the availability of furniture. Many renters approach their housing situation with the understanding that it is temporary, making them reluctant to invest in purchasing furniture and appliances. Consequently, they prefer to move into properties that come equipped with existing furnishings. The condition of these furnishings significantly influences rental prices; apartments with contemporary furniture command much higher rents compared to those with older, outdated furnishings.

While tenants are often flexible regarding various aspects of a rental property, the location remains a crucial factor in their decision-making. Easy access to public transport, nearby shopping facilities, and amenities play an essential role. For those with private vehicles, the availability of parking spaces or garages is particularly important.

In Sofia, demand for rental apartments is notably high in the central, eastern, and southern districts, especially near local universities. Rising property prices are prompting many individuals to postpone home purchases until they can secure a larger down payment or obtain stable, higher-paying jobs. This trend is contributing to an increased demand for rental housing.

Typically, tenants are not in search of large apartments; instead, they prefer to minimize their expenses to save for their own homes. As a result, they are willing to compromise on the size of the property. However, there is also a market for lavishly furnished large apartments, primarily among foreign company managers residing in Bulgaria temporarily. These individuals often prefer luxurious accommodations and are willing to pay a premium for such properties without the intent to buy.

apartments, furnished, Bulgaria

