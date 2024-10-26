From Cuba to Nepal: Bulgaria's Growing Foreign Labor Market

Bulgaria is increasingly drawing its workforce from various continents, with the "Migration" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs allowing foreign nationals from 17 non-EU countries to work in the country during the first seven months of the year. The majority of these workers hail from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Nepal, while the most distant contributors include Cuba and Indonesia, according to data obtained by "SEGA" media under the Law on Access to Public Information.

Foreign workers from third countries can legally work in Bulgaria with authorization from either the Employment Agency or the Migration Directorate. The agency oversees procedures for seasonal workers, who can stay for up to 90 days, as well as individuals of Bulgarian descent and posted workers. The process for seasonal employment is the most straightforward and has become quite popular, with 7,647 such decisions issued in just six months.

Additional procedures are conducted under the Law on Foreigners in Bulgaria through the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The application for a single residence and work permit is also popular due to its relaxed regulations. As of July 31, 4,153 of these permits were issued, including 1,199 to individuals from Uzbekistan, 679 from Nepal, and 486 from India, among others. This type of permit is valid for three years.

For longer seasonal employment, which lasts between 90 days and nine months, the Migration Directorate granted 2,076 permits, with notable numbers from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Indonesia. In contrast, only 567 blue cards, which are aimed at specialists, have been issued this year, with the majority going to Russian nationals.

In total, 7,038 citizens from third countries were granted long-term residence and work rights from January to July, marking a significant 73% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth is notable, especially when considering that only 7,301 permits were issued for the entirety of 2023.

The tourism sector is actively recruiting foreign workers, particularly in coastal hotels and winter resorts. Zorka Tumbakieva, secretary of the Union of Tourism in Bansko, noted that many workers are contracted through companies that source personnel from countries like Nepal and India, although these individuals often possess lower qualifications.

Municipal governments are also tapping into this labor pool. In Varna, for instance, 13 Sri Lankans and 17 Uzbeks have been employed in cleaning roles, with their employers expressing satisfaction regarding their discipline and eagerness to work. "They are willing to take on extra work when possible," said on BNT Nikolay Simeonov, a regional manager.

In Plovdiv, Indian drivers have reportedly begun operating public transport buses, while a Ukrainian individual has taken on the role of ticket-control employee in Burgas.