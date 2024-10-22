IT Job Listings in Bulgaria Decline by Nearly 50% Over Two Years

There are currently 44,000 job vacancies nationwide for September, indicating a slowing labor market in Bulgaria, with the most significant decline observed in the IT sector. Job listings in this sector have nearly halved over the past two years, as shown by data from an HR company and a career site.

The downward trend in IT job postings continued last month. At a career fair, Theodore, a cybersecurity expert with 12 years of experience, and Rumen, a freshman studying the same major and seeking an internship, discussed the changing market. "The market is nothing like it was five or ten years ago," said Paskalev, attributing the shift to foreign companies leaving Bulgaria for countries offering better conditions.

Rumen, meanwhile, is eager for his first job, hoping to gain experience and build professional connections. For experienced professionals like Theodore, monthly salaries are expected to exceed 5,000 leva, while Rumen is aiming for 1,500 leva for part-time work without prior experience.

Competition is fierce, and employers have become selective. National statistics show over 122,000 individuals are employed in the IT and telecommunications sector, with an average salary of 5,164 leva. Employers promise competitive wages, particularly for those with five or more years of experience and specific technical skills.

Currently, only 7% of job ads are in the IT sector. The highest demand is in "Trade and Sales," accounting for one in every four listings, followed by hospitality and manufacturing. According to Yoanna Kirilova, there are opportunities for specialists and young workers, even for unskilled roles, without requiring higher education.

Radi Dayanov, who recently returned from working in a vegetable packing factory in Spain, has been job hunting in Blagoevgrad for nearly a year, hoping for a salary between 1,100 and 1,200 leva, compared to the national average gross salary of nearly 2,300 leva. "I've applied for interviews and registered at the labor office," he explained.

Meanwhile, the trend of work-from-home opportunities continues to decline.