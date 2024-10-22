Over Half of Bulgarian Employers Plan No New Hires in the Next Six Months

Business | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Over Half of Bulgarian Employers Plan No New Hires in the Next Six Months Photo: Stella Ivanova

Over half of employers in Bulgaria have no plans to hire new staff in the next six months, according to recent findings from the Bulgarian Employment Confederation (BEC). The survey, conducted among 1,197 companies, covers the period from October to March of next year.

The data shows that 32% of respondents anticipate no change in their workforce size, while 24% expect to increase their staffing levels. Meanwhile, 20% of companies plan to reduce staff, and another 24% remain uncertain about their hiring plans for the period between October 2024 and March 2025.

"The difference between employers intending to reduce and those planning to increase their workforce is +4%, which is a drop of 12 percentage points compared to the last six months and a decline of 6 percentage points from the same period in 2023," the BEC commented.

Seven out of twelve sectors show weaker hiring prospects for the upcoming half-year. The biggest declines are seen in the "Information Technology" and "Wholesale and Retail Trade" sectors. The BEC also highlights the concerning drop of two percentage points in the "Manufacturing" sector, which employs over 500,000 people.

Conversely, employers in four sectors express more positive hiring intentions than in the previous period. Notable increases are observed in the "Transport, Warehousing and Communications" and "Construction" sectors, with net employment rates of +14% and +12%, respectively. This is followed by the "Public and Social Sector" and "Electricity, Gas and Water" sectors, reporting net rates of +7% and +3%.

The "Outsourcing" sector’s forecast drops by one percentage point, with a net rate of +12%. In the "Extractive Industry" sector, the employment rate remains unchanged at -1%, while the "Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries" sector sees a decline of two percentage points, according to BEC data.

Regionally, only employers in Sofia and Ruse show an increase in hiring intentions, with net employment rates of +74% and +2% respectively.

BEC Chairperson Nadia Vasileva noted that the survey was conducted over the past month.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: employers, Bulgaria, BEC

Related Articles:

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections: What Voters Should Know

On October 27, 2024, Bulgarians will head to the polls for early parliamentary elections

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day

Business » Tourism | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Retail trade stands as the second largest employer in Bulgaria, ranking among the top three sectors with the highest number of job vacancies currently available

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Youth: Higher Education, Delayed Marriages, and Fewer Children

young people in Bulgaria today exhibit a higher level of education but tend to marry less frequently and have fewer children compared to their peers since the onset of democratic changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s

Society | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

From Cuba to Nepal: Bulgaria's Growing Foreign Labor Market

Bulgaria is increasingly drawing its workforce from various continents, with the "Migration" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs allowing foreign nationals from 17 non-EU countries to work in the country

Business » Industry | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 18:22

Only 1.5% of Bulgarians Experience Housing Challenges

In 2023, around 4.9 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the European Union reported experiencing housing difficulties, defined as lacking a permanent home and relying on temporary accommodation

Business » Properties | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 14:20

Women Hold 35% of All Leadership Roles in Bulgaria's Private and Public Sectors

42% of Senior Administrative Positions in State Administration Held by Women

Business | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 12:18

IT Job Listings in Bulgaria Decline by Nearly 50% Over Two Years

There are currently 44,000 job vacancies nationwide for September, indicating a slowing labor market in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Robinhood Expands with Margin Trading in the UK

Robinhood Markets Inc, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, announced on Monday the launch of its "margin investing" service in the United Kingdom, offering some of the most competitive rates in the crypto sector.

Business » Finance | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05

Global Gold Rush: Investors Seek Security Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

A global surge of interest in gold has emerged among investors, commonly referred to as "gold fever"

Business | October 21, 2024, Monday // 17:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria