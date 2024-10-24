Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

Bulgarians Waste Over 500 Leva Worth of Food Annually
Each Bulgarian discards an average of 93 kilograms of food annually, translating to a financial loss of over 520 leva
Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors led by the renowned cardiologist Prof. Dr. Ivo Petrov. The mission, organized for the second consecutive year, was initiated and funded by the Bulgarian Memory Foundation with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The medical team from Acibadem City Clinic UMBAL Cardiovascular Center was joined by specialists from UMBAL St. Ivan Rilski and Medical Center "Heidelberg."
"This year, we expanded our range of services to include new specialties beyond cardiology and internal medicine. We added ENT and ophthalmology experts," Prof. Petrov explained. "The response was overwhelming; people welcomed us warmly, some even traveling from nearby cities. We learned that some patients were referred by doctors in Tirana who saw value in our initiative."
Dr. Milen Vrabevski, chairman of the Bulgarian Memory Foundation, expressed gratitude to all involved. "Thanks to Prof. Petrov, the medical staff, and the hospital directors—Mr. Andrey Markov, Dr. Nikolay Stoilov, and Dr. Aldin Ali—who immediately supported the mission. Our partners from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense also ensured transport for our team with military support. This demonstrates real European solidarity," Vrabevski commented during his visit to Pustec.
This initiative is part of ongoing support by the Bulgarian Memory Foundation in the region. In recent years, they have provided medical equipment, furniture, and technology for local facilities. In July 2020, they also donated a fire engine, ambulance, and off-road vehicle to Pustec, enhancing the area’s emergency and social services.
