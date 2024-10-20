Foggy Mornings and Clear Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on October 22
Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear and calm, with fog developing after midnight near water bodies and in low-lying areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Temperatures will drop to lows of -1°C to 4°C, with Sofia expected to see around 2°C.
On Thursday, sunny conditions will prevail, though morning fog is likely in areas close to water sources, valleys, and lowlands. Daytime temperatures will reach between 17°C and 22°C, with Sofia expecting around 19°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be sunny but with reduced visibility in some spots early in the morning. A light breeze is expected, and temperatures will vary from 15°C to 18°C. The seawater temperature will be 18°C, and waves will measure 2-3 on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, clear skies will dominate, accompanied by light to moderate northeasterly winds at higher elevations. Temperatures will reach around 16°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 10°C at 2,000 meters.
