Ministry of the Interior Assists Bulgarian Voters Without Valid IDs Ahead of Elections

The Ministry of the Interior, along with the Metropolitan Directorate, will support Bulgarian citizens without valid ID documents to ensure they can vote in the upcoming National Assembly elections on October 27, 2024. The "Bulgarian Identity Documents" Directorate has implemented measures to assist voters.

For those who have applied for a new ID card, the ministry will either expedite processing or issue certificates for lost, stolen, damaged, or expired documents. If a new ID cannot be issued by the end of the working day on October 25, citizens can request a certificate to use for voting purposes.

To receive this certificate, citizens must apply in person at the SDVR, ODMVR, or local police departments between October 21-26, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on election day, October 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If the hours of the relevant BDS unit vary, certificates will be issued according to that unit’s schedule, including the weekend of October 26-27. Details on specific working hours are displayed at service locations and on the websites of the Sofia Directorate (SDVR) and the Regional Directorate (ODMVR).

Certificates will be issued only if an application for a new ID card has been submitted. If the application is registered at a citizen’s permanent address, the certificate can be obtained from any police station, regardless of the declared permanent or current address. Municipal administrations issue certificates confirming permanent and current addresses.

The certificate is valid solely for voting purposes and can only be used on election day, October 27, 2024, at the polling station.