Ministry of the Interior Assists Bulgarian Voters Without Valid IDs Ahead of Elections

Politics | October 21, 2024, Monday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Ministry of the Interior Assists Bulgarian Voters Without Valid IDs Ahead of Elections @Pixabay

The Ministry of the Interior, along with the Metropolitan Directorate, will support Bulgarian citizens without valid ID documents to ensure they can vote in the upcoming National Assembly elections on October 27, 2024. The "Bulgarian Identity Documents" Directorate has implemented measures to assist voters.

For those who have applied for a new ID card, the ministry will either expedite processing or issue certificates for lost, stolen, damaged, or expired documents. If a new ID cannot be issued by the end of the working day on October 25, citizens can request a certificate to use for voting purposes.

To receive this certificate, citizens must apply in person at the SDVR, ODMVR, or local police departments between October 21-26, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on election day, October 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If the hours of the relevant BDS unit vary, certificates will be issued according to that unit’s schedule, including the weekend of October 26-27. Details on specific working hours are displayed at service locations and on the websites of the Sofia Directorate (SDVR) and the Regional Directorate (ODMVR).

Certificates will be issued only if an application for a new ID card has been submitted. If the application is registered at a citizen’s permanent address, the certificate can be obtained from any police station, regardless of the declared permanent or current address. Municipal administrations issue certificates confirming permanent and current addresses.

The certificate is valid solely for voting purposes and can only be used on election day, October 27, 2024, at the polling station.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, ID card, polling

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

|

Bulgarian Man Arrested in Greece for Involvement in Illegal Child Adoption Ring

|

Exploiting Loopholes: Bulgarian Defrauds UK Welfare System for Millions

|

Bulgarian Town Hits Record Low of -4 Degrees as Autumn Cold Sets In

|

Bulgarian Mafia Ranks Among Greece's Most Notorious Crime Groups

|

Bulgarian Navy Enhances Capabilities with New Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Police Operations Detain 37 Amidst Widespread Election Violations in Bulgaria

Burgas and Varna have recorded the highest number of electoral law violations

Politics | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:28

Over Half a Million Bulgarians Open to Selling Their Vote, Survey Finds

The issue of vote buying, controlled voting, and measures to prevent them often resurfaces ahead of elections

Politics | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 08:56

Ivelin Mihailov: 'Macedonians Will Choose to Be Bulgarians When We Lead the Balkans'

Ivelin Mihailov, leader of the right-wing "Greatness" (Velichie) party, criticized the current political system in Bulgaria,

Politics | October 18, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Bulgarian Navy Enhances Capabilities with New Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

The Hydrographic Office of the Bulgarian Naval Forces has welcomed the arrival of two Teledyne Gavia autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs)

Politics » Defense | October 18, 2024, Friday // 12:00

Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans

During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 13:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria