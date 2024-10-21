Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:10
Bulgaria: Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns

Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu. Sandu had sought overwhelming support for closer EU integration, but the vote passed with only a slim majority of 50.24%, based on returns from 98.74% of polling stations. Out of 1.5 million ballots cast, the margin of victory was just 7,200 votes. Polls prior to the vote had suggested that a majority of Moldovans favored EU accession.

The referendum proposed a constitutional amendment to solidify Moldova's commitment to joining the EU, following the country’s 2022 application for membership. Sandu framed the vote as a decisive moment for Moldova, presenting it as a choice between aligning with the West or moving back toward Russian influence.

Simultaneously, Sandu participated in a presidential election, hoping to become the first Moldovan leader to win a second term through popular vote. However, she fell short of a definitive win, leading to a runoff scheduled for November 3 against Alexandr Stoianoglo, who has received backing from the pro-Russian Socialist Party.

As preliminary results came in on Sunday evening, Sandu condemned what she described as a coordinated attack on democracy by external forces. In recent weeks, Moldovan authorities had warned of significant Russian interference, alleging the presence of a network of Kremlin proxies and the use of illicit funds to manipulate the vote.

Sandu claimed her government had gathered evidence that “criminal groups” intended to purchase up to 300,000 votes to influence the outcomes of both the referendum and the presidential race. She accused these groups, in collaboration with foreign entities, of flooding the country with tens of millions of euros, as well as misinformation and propaganda, to undermine Moldova's sovereignty.

We will not relent in our defense of democracy and freedom,” Sandu stated. She added that her administration awaited the final results and promised decisive actions in response.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: moldova, EU, sandu, Russian

Related Articles:

Second-Hand Clothes: A €7 Billion Contribution to Europe’s GDP and a Greener Future

The textile industry is known to be one of the most environmentally damaging sectors globally, accounting for 10% of carbon emissions and 20% of drinking water pollution

World » EU | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Only 1.5% of Bulgarians Experience Housing Challenges

In 2023, around 4.9 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the European Union reported experiencing housing difficulties, defined as lacking a permanent home and relying on temporary accommodation

Business » Properties | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency

World » Russia | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:25

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:51

Sandu Claims 300,000 Votes Targeted for Purchase in Moldovan Election Manipulation

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused foreign interference of attempting to manipulate the country’s presidential election and referendum on European integration

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Gas Prices Rise Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns

Natural gas prices in Europe increased by 2% during early trading on Monday, as ongoing conflict in the Middle East injected fresh volatility into the market

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Sandu Claims 300,000 Votes Targeted for Purchase in Moldovan Election Manipulation

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused foreign interference of attempting to manipulate the country’s presidential election and referendum on European integration

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:00

Ciolacu Confident Romania Will Join Schengen Area with Land Borders This Year

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong optimism that Romania will join the Schengen Area, including land borders

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 18:01

EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder

Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria