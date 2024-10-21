Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns

Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu. Sandu had sought overwhelming support for closer EU integration, but the vote passed with only a slim majority of 50.24%, based on returns from 98.74% of polling stations. Out of 1.5 million ballots cast, the margin of victory was just 7,200 votes. Polls prior to the vote had suggested that a majority of Moldovans favored EU accession.

The referendum proposed a constitutional amendment to solidify Moldova's commitment to joining the EU, following the country’s 2022 application for membership. Sandu framed the vote as a decisive moment for Moldova, presenting it as a choice between aligning with the West or moving back toward Russian influence.

Simultaneously, Sandu participated in a presidential election, hoping to become the first Moldovan leader to win a second term through popular vote. However, she fell short of a definitive win, leading to a runoff scheduled for November 3 against Alexandr Stoianoglo, who has received backing from the pro-Russian Socialist Party.

As preliminary results came in on Sunday evening, Sandu condemned what she described as a coordinated attack on democracy by external forces. In recent weeks, Moldovan authorities had warned of significant Russian interference, alleging the presence of a network of Kremlin proxies and the use of illicit funds to manipulate the vote.

Sandu claimed her government had gathered evidence that “criminal groups” intended to purchase up to 300,000 votes to influence the outcomes of both the referendum and the presidential race. She accused these groups, in collaboration with foreign entities, of flooding the country with tens of millions of euros, as well as misinformation and propaganda, to undermine Moldova's sovereignty.

“We will not relent in our defense of democracy and freedom,” Sandu stated. She added that her administration awaited the final results and promised decisive actions in response.