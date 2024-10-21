NATO Chief Warns of Escalation if North Korea Deploys Troops to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:08
Bulgaria: NATO Chief Warns of Escalation if North Korea Deploys Troops to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that North Korea's potential deployment of troops to Ukraine in support of Russia would mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict. He shared this message on the social media platform "X."

Rutte mentioned that he recently spoke with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasizing the alliance’s strong partnership with Seoul and the shared security interests between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated last week that North Korea might be preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to assist Moscow. Western countries have long accused Pyongyang of providing weapons to Russia, although both Rutte and the Pentagon indicated last week that no concrete evidence has been found of North Korean military personnel in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv today to discuss detailed plans for American military support aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defenses against Russian aggression.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, rutte, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:51

Bulgaria Ready to Assist Ukraine with Winter Electricity Supply

Bulgaria is positioned to assist Ukraine with electricity during the winter months, as confirmed in a recent meeting between Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov and his Ukrainian counterpart,

Business » Energy | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 09:02

Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:07

Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 11:18

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:51

Drone Attacks, Street Fighting, and North Korea’s Involvement Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

In Kharkiv, Russian strikes injured at least 12 people, resulting in a blackout,

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 09:21

Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:07

Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 11:18

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria