Police Operations Detain 37 Amidst Widespread Election Violations in Bulgaria

Burgas and Varna have recorded the highest number of electoral law violations, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Police operations across the country have led to the detention of 37 individuals so far.

Authorities report that a total of 193 special operations have been conducted nationwide, resulting in these detentions. Current police activities are also ongoing in Montana, Sofia, and Stara Zagora. As of 10:00 a.m. today, the Ministry has received 308 reports of breaches related to electoral legislation and citizens' political rights. The highest number of reports came from Burgas (48) and Varna (34).

Of the reports received, 237 concern vote-buying schemes favoring political parties or coalitions, 13 relate to illegal campaigning, 10 involve property damage, 3 address corporate voting, and 45 cover various other election-related offenses, stated Mitko Dimitrov, head of the Ministry's press center.