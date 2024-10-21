Police Operations Detain 37 Amidst Widespread Election Violations in Bulgaria

Politics | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:28
Bulgaria: Police Operations Detain 37 Amidst Widespread Election Violations in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Burgas and Varna have recorded the highest number of electoral law violations, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Police operations across the country have led to the detention of 37 individuals so far.

Authorities report that a total of 193 special operations have been conducted nationwide, resulting in these detentions. Current police activities are also ongoing in Montana, Sofia, and Stara Zagora. As of 10:00 a.m. today, the Ministry has received 308 reports of breaches related to electoral legislation and citizens' political rights. The highest number of reports came from Burgas (48) and Varna (34).

Of the reports received, 237 concern vote-buying schemes favoring political parties or coalitions, 13 relate to illegal campaigning, 10 involve property damage, 3 address corporate voting, and 45 cover various other election-related offenses, stated Mitko Dimitrov, head of the Ministry's press center.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electoral, Burgas, Varna

Related Articles:

Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town

A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m.

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2024, Monday // 09:15

Teenage Girl Crashes Father's Car into Varna Underpass

In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops

Society » Incidents | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Remarkable Archaeological Find in Bulgaria: Well-Preserved Statue Unearthed in Varna

A remarkable discovery has emerged in Varna, where construction work uncovered a well-preserved ancient statue

Society » Archaeology | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 12:15

Former Varna Mayor and Officials Accused of Falsifying Documents for EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:31

Bulgaria Faces Extradition Dilemma for Russian-Canadian Accused of Financial Crimes

A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria

Crime | October 11, 2024, Friday // 08:29

In Light of Israel's Crisis, Bulgaria Remembers the 2012 Burgas Bombing Linked to Hezbollah

Elena Poptodorova, Bulgaria's former ambassador to the United States, emphasized the historical risks the country has faced, in light of recent events in Israel

Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Ministry of the Interior Assists Bulgarian Voters Without Valid IDs Ahead of Elections

The Ministry of the Interior, along with the Metropolitan Directorate, will support Bulgarian citizens without valid ID documents to ensure they can vote in the upcoming National Assembly elections on October 27, 2024

Politics | October 21, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Over Half a Million Bulgarians Open to Selling Their Vote, Survey Finds

The issue of vote buying, controlled voting, and measures to prevent them often resurfaces ahead of elections

Politics | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 08:56

Ivelin Mihailov: 'Macedonians Will Choose to Be Bulgarians When We Lead the Balkans'

Ivelin Mihailov, leader of the right-wing "Greatness" (Velichie) party, criticized the current political system in Bulgaria,

Politics | October 18, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Bulgarian Navy Enhances Capabilities with New Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

The Hydrographic Office of the Bulgarian Naval Forces has welcomed the arrival of two Teledyne Gavia autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs)

Politics » Defense | October 18, 2024, Friday // 12:00

Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans

During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 13:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria