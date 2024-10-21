Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency

October 21, 2024, Monday
Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency in an interview with the BBC. She emphasized her commitment to continuing her husband’s fight for democracy, stating that when the opportunity arises, she will enter the election race. Navalnaya identified Vladimir Putin as her political opponent and vowed to dismantle his regime as soon as possible.

Currently unable to return to Russia while Putin remains in power, Navalnaya looks forward to a time when his rule ends, allowing Russia to reopen. She, like her husband, believes there will eventually be a chance for free and fair elections in the country.

Alexei Navalny, known as Putin's most vocal critic, was imprisoned for 19 years on charges widely seen as politically motivated. He died in February while serving time in a high-security penal colony located beyond the Arctic Circle. Following his death, US President Joe Biden publicly stated there was "no doubt" about Putin's involvement, although Russian authorities have denied responsibility.

Navalnaya reiterated her earlier statements to The Sunday Times, expressing her wish to see Putin incarcerated under harsh conditions similar to those her husband faced. Currently, she is preparing to publish Alexei Navalny’s memoirs, titled Patriot.

