Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns
Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency in an interview with the BBC. She emphasized her commitment to continuing her husband’s fight for democracy, stating that when the opportunity arises, she will enter the election race. Navalnaya identified Vladimir Putin as her political opponent and vowed to dismantle his regime as soon as possible.
Currently unable to return to Russia while Putin remains in power, Navalnaya looks forward to a time when his rule ends, allowing Russia to reopen. She, like her husband, believes there will eventually be a chance for free and fair elections in the country.
Alexei Navalny, known as Putin's most vocal critic, was imprisoned for 19 years on charges widely seen as politically motivated. He died in February while serving time in a high-security penal colony located beyond the Arctic Circle. Following his death, US President Joe Biden publicly stated there was "no doubt" about Putin's involvement, although Russian authorities have denied responsibility.
Navalnaya reiterated her earlier statements to The Sunday Times, expressing her wish to see Putin incarcerated under harsh conditions similar to those her husband faced. Currently, she is preparing to publish Alexei Navalny’s memoirs, titled Patriot.
The Kremlin is expected to leverage its strategic partnership with North Korea, established in June 2024, to deploy troops along its borders, signaling Russian President Vladimir Putin's intent to postpone mobilization
Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, has announced plans to sell several of its holiday resorts following its first annual loss in nearly 50 years
Hungary and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have signed an agreement allowing Budapest to fully utilize the TurkStream gas pipeline
Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a new world order during a regional forum held in Turkmenistan
Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023