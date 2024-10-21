Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory. His body was discovered in the village of Suponevo, near Bryansk, where he was found with severe head injuries inflicted by a hammer.

Dmitry Golenkov was a pilot with the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, stationed at Shaikovka airfield. He held the role of chief of staff for the Russian aviation squadron.

/2. Ukrainian people killed by Dmitry Golenkov in Amstor shopping centre https://t.co/Lz4kDZN3mL pic.twitter.com/YKGMlgavu6 — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) October 21, 2024

Golenkov was implicated in missile strikes against civilian sites in Ukraine, including an attack on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on June 27, 2022. At the time of the attack, approximately 1,000 people were inside the shopping center, resulting in the deaths of 22 individuals and injuring dozens more.

He was also responsible for a missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023, which led to the deaths of 46 Ukrainian civilians, including six children.