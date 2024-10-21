Israel Demands Active Presence in Lebanon as Key to Peace Talks

World | October 21, 2024, Monday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Israel Demands Active Presence in Lebanon as Key to Peace Talks

Israel has outlined its conditions for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing military conflict in Lebanon, presenting these requirements to the United States last week, as reported by Reuters and the American news site Axios.

Among Israel's demands is the authorization for its Defense Forces (IDF) to maintain an "active presence" in Lebanon. This measure aims to prevent the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah from rearming and reconstructing its military infrastructure close to the Israeli border. Additionally, Israel seeks to ensure that its air force has the freedom to operate within Lebanese airspace.

However, a US representative indicated that it is improbable that either Lebanon or the international community would accept Israel's conditions. As of now, the White House and the US State Department have not issued any official comments regarding the matter.

Today, Amos Hochstein, the special envoy of the White House and adviser to President Joe Biden, is in Beirut to explore diplomatic avenues for resolving the conflict.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Lebanon, Hezbollah, US

Related Articles:

Drone Attack Targets Netanyahu's Residence Amid Escalating Tensions with Lebanon

|

Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

|

Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

|

US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

|

Kamala Harris Criticizes Trump as 'Unfit and Dangerous' Ahead of US Election

|

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon and Syria Leave 16 Dead, Including Lebanese Mayor

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

European Gas Prices Rise Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns

Natural gas prices in Europe increased by 2% during early trading on Monday, as ongoing conflict in the Middle East injected fresh volatility into the market

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns

Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:10

NATO Chief Warns of Escalation if North Korea Deploys Troops to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that North Korea's potential deployment of troops to Ukraine in support of Russia would mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:08

Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency

World » Russia | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:25

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:51

Fethullah Gulen, Islamic Preacher and Erdogan Opponent, Passes Away at 83

Fethullah Gulen, the Turkish Islamic preacher and a long-time critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoga

World | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria