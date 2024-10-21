Israel Demands Active Presence in Lebanon as Key to Peace Talks

Israel has outlined its conditions for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing military conflict in Lebanon, presenting these requirements to the United States last week, as reported by Reuters and the American news site Axios.

Among Israel's demands is the authorization for its Defense Forces (IDF) to maintain an "active presence" in Lebanon. This measure aims to prevent the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah from rearming and reconstructing its military infrastructure close to the Israeli border. Additionally, Israel seeks to ensure that its air force has the freedom to operate within Lebanese airspace.

However, a US representative indicated that it is improbable that either Lebanon or the international community would accept Israel's conditions. As of now, the White House and the US State Department have not issued any official comments regarding the matter.

Today, Amos Hochstein, the special envoy of the White House and adviser to President Joe Biden, is in Beirut to explore diplomatic avenues for resolving the conflict.