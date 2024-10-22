Burgas Hospital Successfully Treats Woman Infected with Rare 'Flesh-Eating' Bacteria

A woman infected with the rare but perilous bacterium Vibrio vulnificus has been successfully treated at Burgas City Hospital, according to the medical facility. This bacterium can lead to rapid sepsis and, in severe cases, death, earning it the nickname "flesh-eating bacteria." Notably, there are no known records in Bulgaria of anyone surviving a bloodborne infection from this bacterium, while five fatalities were documented in scientific publications in Tampa Bay, Florida, last year.

The 61-year-old woman sustained a leg injury while on holiday at the Silistar campsite. Despite having an open wound, she entered the sea, leading to significant swelling and the development of large blisters on the same day. Upon arrival at the hospital, she was attended to by surgeon Dr. Todor Shuplev. "We confirmed the infection and proceeded with surgery on the leg to prevent further spread. We also collected a microbiological sample," he explained.

Dr. Kalina Tsankova quickly identified the bacterium, having encountered it only three times in her career. "You can't go wrong with this one. It is motile and does not thrive in environments where similar bacteria do," she noted. An antibiogram was conducted immediately, and antibiotic treatment commenced alongside surgical intervention, producing results, though not instantaneously.

The patient underwent a month-long treatment that far exceeded the typical clinical pathway costs. The medications alone totaled 9,000 leva (4,500 euros), excluding expenses for other supplies, ten surgical procedures, and the efforts of doctors, nurses, and lab technicians. "When questioning why public hospitals face financial difficulties, this is a prime example. We tend to have one such patient every three to four months who requires extensive treatment," stated the Second Surgery department.

The case is being documented in a scientific publication and will be presented at an upcoming congress.