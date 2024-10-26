Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of Second Air Ambulance Helicopter in 2025

Society » HEALTH | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of Second Air Ambulance Helicopter in 2025 @BNT

Bulgaria is preparing to receive its second air ambulance helicopter, expected in January 2025. The director of the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air, Dr. Georgi Deyanov, shared this update on BNT, noting that the center has conducted 32 missions since its first operation on June 4. He recently received the "Stefan Cherkezov" award for doctor of the year for his contributions to the field.

Dr. Deyanov highlighted that delays in the delivery of the helicopters stem from production issues with parts and components. The second helicopter is set to be stationed in Sliven, with a third expected in February. Despite the advancements, there is an ongoing challenge in recruiting sufficient air medical personnel. Currently, the center operates with just seven doctors and six nurses at the regional base, limiting the team to four day shifts of 12 hours each.

He emphasized the critical nature of their work, stating that the medical staff must possess a variety of skills, including decisiveness, confidence, discipline, and effective communication. The limited space inside the helicopter complicates the ability to provide extensive care during transport. Dr. Deyanov explained that the primary goal is to move patients quickly from one facility to another, especially in emergencies.

The team in the helicopter consists of one doctor, one nurse, and the flight crew. While they are prepared to handle emergencies, Dr. Deyanov noted that the helicopter's response options are limited, which can necessitate emergency landings during critical situations. So far, there have been no incidents requiring such measures.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: helicopter, emergency, Bulgaria, medical

Related Articles:

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

Bulgaria operates under a parliamentary republic

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections: What Voters Should Know

On October 27, 2024, Bulgarians will head to the polls for early parliamentary elections

Politics | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day

Business » Tourism | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Slight Increase in Wholesale Food Prices Observed in Bulgaria Amid Mixed Trends

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have shown a slight overall increase

Business » Industry | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Retail Sector Emerges as Bulgaria's Second Largest Employer

Retail trade stands as the second largest employer in Bulgaria, ranking among the top three sectors with the highest number of job vacancies currently available

Business | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Youth: Higher Education, Delayed Marriages, and Fewer Children

young people in Bulgaria today exhibit a higher level of education but tend to marry less frequently and have fewer children compared to their peers since the onset of democratic changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s

Society | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

Burgas Hospital Successfully Treats Woman Infected with Rare 'Flesh-Eating' Bacteria

A woman infected with the rare but perilous bacterium Vibrio vulnificus has been successfully treated at Burgas City Hospital

Society » Health | October 21, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Certified Keto Diet - Weight Loss and Dietary Changes Through Nutrameg's Eyes!

Health technology startup Nutrameg, which operates seven different apps for weight management, expects to achieve a turnover this year

Society » Health | October 18, 2024, Friday // 17:08

First in Bulgaria: 3D Printed Prosthesis Restores Movement for Young Cancer Patient

For the first time in Bulgaria, an 11-year-old girl will regain movement in her shoulder and arm following a groundbreaking operation that involved the removal of a tumor

Society » Health | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

AICAR Peptide: Potential Implications in Cellular Metabolism

AICAR (5-aminoimidazole-4-carboxamide ribonucleotide) is a peptide that has garnered interest within the scientific community due to its possible role in regulating various metabolic pathways and cellular processes.

Society » Health | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:03

No One Knows Your Risk Like You Do: WHO Urges Caution Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

As the WHO European Region enters its fifth winter since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, emphasized that while the world is now better equipped with tools and knowledge, caution remains essent

Society » Health | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 13:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria