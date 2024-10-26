Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of Second Air Ambulance Helicopter in 2025

Bulgaria is preparing to receive its second air ambulance helicopter, expected in January 2025. The director of the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air, Dr. Georgi Deyanov, shared this update on BNT, noting that the center has conducted 32 missions since its first operation on June 4. He recently received the "Stefan Cherkezov" award for doctor of the year for his contributions to the field.

Dr. Deyanov highlighted that delays in the delivery of the helicopters stem from production issues with parts and components. The second helicopter is set to be stationed in Sliven, with a third expected in February. Despite the advancements, there is an ongoing challenge in recruiting sufficient air medical personnel. Currently, the center operates with just seven doctors and six nurses at the regional base, limiting the team to four day shifts of 12 hours each.

He emphasized the critical nature of their work, stating that the medical staff must possess a variety of skills, including decisiveness, confidence, discipline, and effective communication. The limited space inside the helicopter complicates the ability to provide extensive care during transport. Dr. Deyanov explained that the primary goal is to move patients quickly from one facility to another, especially in emergencies.

The team in the helicopter consists of one doctor, one nurse, and the flight crew. While they are prepared to handle emergencies, Dr. Deyanov noted that the helicopter's response options are limited, which can necessitate emergency landings during critical situations. So far, there have been no incidents requiring such measures.