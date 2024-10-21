19-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend in Bulgarian Town

Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town
A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m.
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
In the Bulgarian town of Kresna, a 19-year-old girl was kidnapped and violently assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who struck her multiple times in the head. The young woman shared her experience with Nova TV, revealing that her 21-year-old assailant was detained for 24 hours following her report but was subsequently released on bail, having no prior criminal record.
Ivana, who is studying abroad, had returned to Kresna with her cousin to visit her grandmother when the incident occurred. According to Ivana, her ex-boyfriend showed up at their home, took her phone, and attacked the two other women present. She indicated that the assault stemmed from jealousy.
After the attack, he forced Ivana into his car, positioning her in the driver's seat while half of her legs dangled outside. “The door was open, pressing against my legs the whole time. He came at me, my grandmother was pulling me from the side, my cousin stood in front of the car. He was brutal; he was going to crush her too," she recounted.
The assailant then drove her to a secluded area where he severely beat her, threatening her life in the process. “He said I was going to die at that moment," Ivana recalled.
Ivana's cousin later discovered her in a horrific state. “She was covered in blood, disheveled, torn, swollen, and could barely walk. An inhuman condition," she described.
Greek authorities have arrested a Bulgarian national involved in an illegal child adoption ring operating between Bulgaria and Greece
A Bulgarian national orchestrated a scheme that defrauded British taxpayers of 2.2 million pound
Bulgaria's Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) has executed targeted police operations against online sexual exploitation of children across the country
By 2:00 p.m., the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs had received 259 reports of vote-buying, with nine of those reported within the last hour
A recent journalistic investigation has ranked the Bulgarian mafia among the top 10 organized crime syndicates operating in Greece
The Sofia Police Department (SDVR) has dismantled a criminal group involved in making threats, extortion, and racketeering
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023