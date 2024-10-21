19-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend in Bulgarian Town

Crime | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:10
Bulgaria: 19-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend in Bulgarian Town @Pixabay

In the Bulgarian town of Kresna, a 19-year-old girl was kidnapped and violently assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who struck her multiple times in the head. The young woman shared her experience with Nova TV, revealing that her 21-year-old assailant was detained for 24 hours following her report but was subsequently released on bail, having no prior criminal record.

Ivana, who is studying abroad, had returned to Kresna with her cousin to visit her grandmother when the incident occurred. According to Ivana, her ex-boyfriend showed up at their home, took her phone, and attacked the two other women present. She indicated that the assault stemmed from jealousy.

After the attack, he forced Ivana into his car, positioning her in the driver's seat while half of her legs dangled outside. “The door was open, pressing against my legs the whole time. He came at me, my grandmother was pulling me from the side, my cousin stood in front of the car. He was brutal; he was going to crush her too," she recounted.

The assailant then drove her to a secluded area where he severely beat her, threatening her life in the process. “He said I was going to die at that moment," Ivana recalled.

Ivana's cousin later discovered her in a horrific state. “She was covered in blood, disheveled, torn, swollen, and could barely walk. An inhuman condition," she described.

