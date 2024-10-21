Fethullah Gulen, Islamic Preacher and Erdogan Opponent, Passes Away at 83
Fethullah Gulen, the Turkish Islamic preacher and a long-time critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has passed away at the age of 83, according to reports from Reuters citing Turkish TV channel NTV. Gulen had been residing in the United States for many years prior to his death.
Originally, Gulen was an ally of Erdogan; however, their relationship deteriorated significantly over the years. Gulen founded the Gülen movement, which is known for its emphasis on education, interfaith dialogue, and community service. The movement established numerous schools and educational institutions worldwide, promoting a moderate form of Islam.
Following the failed coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016, the Turkish government accused Gulen and his supporters of orchestrating the coup. In the wake of these events, Gulen’s movement was designated as the "Fethullah Terrorist Organisation" (FETO) by Turkish authorities. This led to widespread crackdowns, with tens of thousands of individuals arrested for alleged ties to the Gulenist movement, prompting accusations of political repression.
Gulen's teachings and influence extended beyond Turkey, with many followers and sympathizers across the globe. Despite living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, he remained a polarizing figure in Turkish politics. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Turkey’s political landscape, highlighting the complex relationship between Gulen and Erdogan that transformed from partnership to bitter opposition over the years.
European Gas Prices Rise Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns
Natural gas prices in Europe increased by 2% during early trading on Monday, as ongoing conflict in the Middle East injected fresh volatility into the market
Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns
Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu
NATO Chief Warns of Escalation if North Korea Deploys Troops to Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that North Korea's potential deployment of troops to Ukraine in support of Russia would mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict
Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency
Israel Demands Active Presence in Lebanon as Key to Peace Talks
Israel has outlined its conditions for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing military conflict in Lebanon, presenting these requirements to the United States last week
Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.