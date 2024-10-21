Sandu Claims 300,000 Votes Targeted for Purchase in Moldovan Election Manipulation

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused foreign interference of attempting to manipulate the country’s presidential election and referendum on European integration, describing it as an "unprecedented" attack. In her statement, Sandu claimed that criminal groups, collaborating with foreign entities hostile to Moldova, attempted to buy 300,000 votes. She labeled it as "fraud on an unprecedented scale," aimed at undermining the democratic process and instilling fear and panic among the public. Sandu affirmed that her government is awaiting the final results and will respond decisively.

With over 92% of the ballots counted, the preliminary results show 52% of voters opposing the referendum and 47% supporting it. Analysts, however, suggest that the pro-European "yes" side could still prevail, as votes from the largely pro-European diaspora remain uncounted. Although the referendum is not legally binding, a victory for the "no" camp would strengthen Alexandr Stoianoglo’s campaign and deal a setback to Sandu, who aims to lead Moldova into the EU by 2030. Before the vote, polls indicated a majority of Moldovans were in favor of joining the European Union.

In the presidential race, Sandu received 38% of the votes, while her main opponent, former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo, secured 28%. A runoff will be held on November 3, as neither candidate crossed the 50% threshold required for an outright victory.

The election campaign was marked by allegations of interference, particularly involving fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, who is currently residing in Russia. Moldovan authorities have accused Shor, previously convicted in absentia for fraud and theft, of attempting to influence at least 130,000 voters to vote "no" and support his favored candidate. Moscow denies any involvement, and Shor also denies the allegations, asserting that his actions were legitimate.

Shor openly offered financial incentives on social media, encouraging Moldovans to persuade others to vote a certain way, defending it as a legal use of his earnings. In the early hours of Monday, Shor declared the referendum result as a loss for Sandu, addressing her directly and saying, "Today I congratulate you, you lost the battle."

Prior to the vote, Moldovan authorities dismantled several online platforms they claimed were spreading disinformation. They also reported uncovering a Russian training program aimed at instructing Moldovans to incite mass riots, leading to criminal investigations against Shor’s associates.