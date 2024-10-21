Sandu Claims 300,000 Votes Targeted for Purchase in Moldovan Election Manipulation

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Sandu Claims 300,000 Votes Targeted for Purchase in Moldovan Election Manipulation

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused foreign interference of attempting to manipulate the country’s presidential election and referendum on European integration, describing it as an "unprecedented" attack. In her statement, Sandu claimed that criminal groups, collaborating with foreign entities hostile to Moldova, attempted to buy 300,000 votes. She labeled it as "fraud on an unprecedented scale," aimed at undermining the democratic process and instilling fear and panic among the public. Sandu affirmed that her government is awaiting the final results and will respond decisively.

With over 92% of the ballots counted, the preliminary results show 52% of voters opposing the referendum and 47% supporting it. Analysts, however, suggest that the pro-European "yes" side could still prevail, as votes from the largely pro-European diaspora remain uncounted. Although the referendum is not legally binding, a victory for the "no" camp would strengthen Alexandr Stoianoglo’s campaign and deal a setback to Sandu, who aims to lead Moldova into the EU by 2030. Before the vote, polls indicated a majority of Moldovans were in favor of joining the European Union.

In the presidential race, Sandu received 38% of the votes, while her main opponent, former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo, secured 28%. A runoff will be held on November 3, as neither candidate crossed the 50% threshold required for an outright victory.

The election campaign was marked by allegations of interference, particularly involving fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, who is currently residing in Russia. Moldovan authorities have accused Shor, previously convicted in absentia for fraud and theft, of attempting to influence at least 130,000 voters to vote "no" and support his favored candidate. Moscow denies any involvement, and Shor also denies the allegations, asserting that his actions were legitimate.

Shor openly offered financial incentives on social media, encouraging Moldovans to persuade others to vote a certain way, defending it as a legal use of his earnings. In the early hours of Monday, Shor declared the referendum result as a loss for Sandu, addressing her directly and saying, "Today I congratulate you, you lost the battle."

Prior to the vote, Moldovan authorities dismantled several online platforms they claimed were spreading disinformation. They also reported uncovering a Russian training program aimed at instructing Moldovans to incite mass riots, leading to criminal investigations against Shor’s associates.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sandu, Moldovan, EU, shor

Related Articles:

Second-Hand Clothes: A €7 Billion Contribution to Europe’s GDP and a Greener Future

The textile industry is known to be one of the most environmentally damaging sectors globally, accounting for 10% of carbon emissions and 20% of drinking water pollution

World » EU | October 25, 2024, Friday // 23:00

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Only 1.5% of Bulgarians Experience Housing Challenges

In 2023, around 4.9 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the European Union reported experiencing housing difficulties, defined as lacking a permanent home and relying on temporary accommodation

Business » Properties | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns

Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:10

EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Gas Prices Rise Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns

Natural gas prices in Europe increased by 2% during early trading on Monday, as ongoing conflict in the Middle East injected fresh volatility into the market

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns

Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:10

Ciolacu Confident Romania Will Join Schengen Area with Land Borders This Year

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong optimism that Romania will join the Schengen Area, including land borders

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 18:01

EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder

Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria