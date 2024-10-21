Drone Attacks, Street Fighting, and North Korea’s Involvement Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | October 21, 2024, Monday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Drone Attacks, Street Fighting, and North Korea’s Involvement Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

In Kharkiv, Russian strikes injured at least 12 people, resulting in a blackout, as reported by AFP. An airstrike also targeted critical infrastructure in the Sumy region, causing a power outage there as well. In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket attack left four people injured.

The capital, Kyiv, faced a significant drone attack, damaging residential buildings. Ukrainian authorities reported that one person sustained injuries from debris following the interception of the drones, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia’s ambassador in Seoul to protest the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine. South Korean intelligence last week claimed to have images showing about 1,500 North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia to support Moscow's efforts in the conflict. These troops are reportedly part of a larger force of around 12,000 North Korean personnel set to aid Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for sanctions against Pyongyang, denouncing this as the first involvement of a third state in the war.

Zelensky expressed alarm over the deepening alliance between Russia and North Korea, which he called "malign." In a post on "X", he warned that North Korea’s involvement could escalate the conflict further, urging global leaders to take action against this alliance and the flow of weapons from North Korea to Russia. Zelensky stated that North Korean military personnel have been deployed to Russia and demanded a "fair response" from Ukraine’s international allies.

Zelensky stressed the threat posed by North Korea's participation, noting that it would only prolong the war if left unchecked. "If the world remains silent now, and if we face North Korean soldiers on the front lines as regularly as we are defending against drones, it will benefit no one," he said. South Korean intelligence confirmed these developments, revealing that North Korean troops had traveled to Russia on seven ships, inspected personally by Kim Jong Un. The agency also reported frequent flights between Vladivostok and Pyongyang by large Russian transport aircraft.

In the eastern Ukrainian city of Selydove, intense street fighting is underway between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Russian troops have been encircling towns in the Donetsk region in recent weeks, marking their fastest advance since the war’s onset. Pro-Russian bloggers released videos showing heavy shelling in Selydove. On Sunday night, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops repelled 41 attacks in several areas, including Selydove, where four battles are ongoing. Russia currently controls roughly 80% of the Donbas region, pushing westward along a 100-kilometer stretch around the strategic towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Russian, Korea, Selydove

Related Articles:

Moldova Narrowly Approves EU Accession Talks Amid Interference Concerns

Moldova narrowly voted in favor of advancing EU membership talks, according to early results on Monday, in a significant development for President Maia Sandu

World » EU | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:10

Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency

World » Russia | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:25

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:51

Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:07

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Toretsk in Ruins: No Shelters Left as Russian Forces Advanc

There are no remaining intact buildings or shelters in Toretsk, located in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

NATO Chief Warns of Escalation if North Korea Deploys Troops to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that North Korea's potential deployment of troops to Ukraine in support of Russia would mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:08

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:51

Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:07

Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 11:18

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria