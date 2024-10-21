Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town

A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the roundabout located at the intersection of "Third March" and "Perun" streets in the coastal town.

The driver, a 19-year-old with only six months of driving experience, failed to yield the right of way when exiting the intersection, according to the Burgas police. The vehicle hit the child with its right rearview mirror as she was legally crossing.

Following the accident, the young pedestrian was transported to Burgas City Hospital. Medical staff examined her and released her for home treatment, noting bruises on her legs.

