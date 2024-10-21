Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town

Police Operations Detain 37 Amidst Widespread Election Violations in Bulgaria
Burgas and Varna have recorded the highest number of electoral law violations
A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the roundabout located at the intersection of "Third March" and "Perun" streets in the coastal town.
The driver, a 19-year-old with only six months of driving experience, failed to yield the right of way when exiting the intersection, according to the Burgas police. The vehicle hit the child with its right rearview mirror as she was legally crossing.
Following the accident, the young pedestrian was transported to Burgas City Hospital. Medical staff examined her and released her for home treatment, noting bruises on her legs.
In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard.
This morning, a fire broke out in the production hall of a private nut trading company situated in the northern industrial zone in the Bulgarian town of Karnobat
A minibus traveling along the Pazardzhik-Velingrad road caught fire while in motion, leading to a dangerous situation
Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a six-year prison sentence for Valentin V
In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops
Bilyana Petrova, a 31-year-old woman from Sofia who had been missing, has been found dead
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023